Christmas guests sleeping on the floor? Dunelm’s 2-in-1 sofa bed gives you 180cm by 83cm comfort

Guests piling in, space running out, and tempers fraying as December looms? Your living room can work harder without looking tired.
With the festive countdown speeding up and spare rooms already booked by relatives, a compact fold-out that doubles as a smart chair has become the quiet hero of seasonal hosting. Dunelm’s Jackson velvet foldable single sofa bed is drawing attention for turning small corners into sleep stations, while still passing the daylight style test.
Why this fold-out is catching the eye
Households want kit that looks good and earns its keep. This model aims to do both, shifting from accent chair to single bed in seconds. It arrives upholstered in plush velvet with clean piping, and it comes in rich shades such as Orange Umber, Luxe Navy and Olive that work with winter decor without shouting for attention.
The Jackson offers a full-length sleep surface of 180cm and a width of 83cm, yet parks neatly as a low, modern chair by day.
You can angle the backrest to suit reading, TV time or an afternoon nap, which means it plugs a genuine gap between occasional seating and a guest bed. The footprint stays compact, so it suits a bay window, box room or the spot where a tree will sit until Twelfth Night.
How it shifts from chair to bed
The mechanism is straightforward: fold the back, slide the base, and you’re done. No loose legs to fish out, no metal arms to fight, and nothing that looks out of place when not in use. Owners say the conversion takes little effort and the structure feels sturdy enough for repeated guest nights during the holidays.
Day to night in one move: the back clicks through multiple positions, then opens flat for sleeping without removing cushions.
Size, fit and where it works best
As a chair, the Jackson measures roughly H 60cm x W 83cm x D 78cm. Opened out as a bed, it stretches to L 180cm x W 83cm. That suits most teens and adults under six feet. Taller guests may prefer a diagonal lie or a pillow at the foot for a touch more reach. The piece is light enough to shuffle between rooms, which helps when you need floorspace back for games or gift unwrapping.
|Mode
|Dimensions
|Best use
|Chair
|H 60cm x W 83cm x D 78cm
|Reading nook, extra lounge seat, bedroom accent
|Bed
|L 180cm x W 83cm
|Single guest sleep, teen sleepover, overflow relative
Comfort, materials and colour choices
The velvet finish feels soft and carries colour well under warm lamps or fairy lights. Piping traces the edges, which makes it look more boutique than stopgap. Reports point to decent support for short stays, helped by a consistent sleeping surface with no hard joins across the middle. For nightly use, a slim topper can fine‑tune the feel without adding bulk to storage.
Choose a deep tone like Luxe Navy for a grown-up sitting room, or Orange Umber for a warm, seasonal pop against greens and golds.
What buyers say
Shoppers praise the easy pull-out action and call it a comfortable perch by day and a dependable bed by night. Several note that it navigates tight staircases and loft hatches where a standard sofa would stall. A recurring tip is to buy a second unit in the same colour when you want an occasional double: push two together for a wider sleep zone, then split them back into matching chairs.
Can two make a double?
Yes. Two units side by side create a platform close to a small double’s width while keeping each piece manageable for moving and cleaning. Use a fitted sheet designed for small doubles or a flat sheet tucked across both to stop drift. Place non-slip pads underneath to hold position on smooth floors.
Five quick checks before you hit buy
- Measure the open length of 180cm against your room to ensure doors can still swing and paths stay clear.
- Decide where guests will store their bag and coat; a small trunk or basket next to the chair helps keep floors tidy.
- Match your existing palette: Luxe Navy pairs with greys and brass; Olive works with oak and cream walls; Orange Umber suits warm woods.
- Plan bedding storage: a vacuum bag with a single duvet, sheet and pillowcase can slide under a bed or on top of a wardrobe.
- Think noise: felt pads under feet reduce scrapes and late-night squeaks on hard floors.
Who it suits—and who might look elsewhere
If you host occasionally, live in a flat, or share a home office with guests at Christmas, the Jackson’s compact footprint pays off. It adds a real seat the rest of the year, which you won’t hide behind laundry. If you regularly host couples or tall adults, pairing two units or choosing a full-sized sofa bed may work better. For someone with back issues, test it in‑store if you can, or plan a 3–4cm topper to personalise support.
Set-up tips for a better night’s sleep
Let the room do some work. Warm lighting and a side table for glasses, phone and water turn a corner into a mini guest suite. A winter-weight 10.5 tog duvet usually suits British homes in December; keep a light throw within reach for those who run warm. If your guest sleeps on their side, stack two medium pillows; for back sleepers, one supportive pillow keeps necks happy.
Small touches—phone charger, tissues, a nightlight near the landing—make a compact sofa bed feel like a planned spare room.
Care, safety and longevity
Vacuum the velvet with a soft brush to lift lint and keep the pile fresh. Rotate where guests lie over multiple nights to even out wear. Keep the piece at least a few centimetres from radiators and away from open flames from candles during the festive season. If spills happen, blot, don’t rub, and spot-clean according to the fabric label.
Alternatives to weigh up
An inflatable mattress packs smaller, but it often feels bouncier, can deflate, and rarely works as seating. A trundle bed offers a true mattress but eats floor length and needs a home year-round. A futon gives firmness and a low profile, yet it can look utilitarian. The Jackson aims for a balance: presentable seating in daylight, a single bed after dark, with just enough length for most adults and a width that suits one sleeper.
Extra pointers for holiday hosts
Test your overnight setup a week before guests arrive. Open the chair to full length, fit the sheet, and check plugs, blinds and heating timers. Note any draughts or snags while there’s still time to fix them. If you expect two children, schedule turns or pair two chairs to avoid arguments. For mixed-age homes, put rubber grips under rugs and keep tree wires away from the fold-out path.
Think about the room’s second life in January. A velvet single sofa bed anchors a reading corner with a floor lamp and a narrow bookcase. When spring comes, swap the heavy throw for a linen cushion cover and the chair shifts from winter snug to bright-day seat—no extra storage needed.