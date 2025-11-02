Lidl’s £12.99 puffer for wet, windy commutes: are you about to miss a 2 colour, rain-ready bargain?

Cold snaps bite, budgets tighten, and weekend plans continue. Shoppers want warmth, dryness and ease without dragging bulky layers around.
Attention now turns to Lidl’s £12.99 Esmara puffer, a small outlay with practical aims: fend off showers, tame wind, and keep you moving.
What shoppers are talking about
Lidl has put the Esmara Ladies’ Cream Puffer Jacket on its shelves at £12.99. The design uses a diamond quilt pattern that adds structure without heft. A hip-length cut sits neatly over jeans or trousers. The front zip travels up into a funnel neck that shields the throat from draughts. Unzipped, it lies flat like a regular collar for milder spells.
Two side pockets hold keys, cards and cold hands. Elasticated cuffs and a gently cinched hem seal out gusts. The outer is made from recycled polyester. The jacket is light in the hand, which helps on long days and over layered outfits. Shoppers can choose the cream diamond version or a green option with a smoother, non-quilted look. Sizes run from small to large, and stock is in-store.
£12.99, recycled polyester, water-repellent finish, funnel neck, elasticated cuffs and hem, two colours, sizes S–L, in store now.
How it handles British weather
The fabric carries a water-repellent treatment known as Bionic-Finish Eco. This helps raindrops bead and roll away rather than soak in. It is designed for showers, drizzle and brief bursts of rain. The treatment does not make the jacket fully waterproof, which would need taped seams and a barrier membrane.
In practice, the jacket suits changeable days. The funnel neck closes the gap where heat escapes fastest. The light loft traps a cushion of air without feeling bulky on buses and trains. Elastic at the cuffs prevents cold air from pumping up the sleeves. The hem draw keeps warmth closer to the hips.
Think showerproof, not stormproof: pair with an umbrella or a light shell if the forecast shows hours of rain.
Fit, feel and sizing
The cut reads as relaxed rather than oversized. That gives room for a jumper or hoodie without bunching. The shoulder line sits cleanly and keeps mobility for pram-pushing, dog-walking or cycling at a gentle pace. The hip length avoids that long-coat drag when climbing stairs, and it fits neatly under a rucksack.
Sizing tips
- If you sit between sizes, try the jacket over your thickest autumn jumper to check movement in the shoulders.
- Zip the funnel neck to the top and turn your head side to side; it should not pull at the throat.
- Check sleeve length with arms extended; elastic should kiss the wrist without digging in.
- Confirm pockets open and close smoothly with gloves on; zips should not catch the lining.
Sustainability notes
The shell uses recycled polyester, which reduces demand for virgin plastic. That choice supports circular material flows while delivering the same easy-care benefits as standard polyester. The water-repellent treatment is designed to be more environmentally considerate than older fluorocarbon coatings.
Care affects both comfort and longevity. A simple wash routine helps the finish continue to bead rain rather than absorb it. Heat can also reactivate the water-repellent finish after washing.
- Wash cool on a gentle cycle and close all zips to protect the quilting.
- Avoid fabric softener, which can clog the water-repellent treatment.
- Tumble dry low with clean tennis balls or a drying rack; a short, warm cycle can help refresh the beading effect.
- Air fully before storage and keep it uncrushed to preserve loft.
Recycled fibres cut virgin plastic use, while simple care keeps the rain-beading effect working through the season.
Quick spec sheet
- Price: £12.99, in-store at Lidl
- Brand line: Esmara
- Colours: cream diamond quilt; green smooth finish
- Cut: hip length, relaxed fit
- Neck: zip-up funnel, folds flat when open
- Fabric: recycled polyester, water-repellent coating (Bionic-Finish Eco)
- Features: two side pockets, elasticated cuffs and hem
- Sizes: S–L (availability varies by store)
Value at a glance
Budget puffers usually shift price depending on insulation bulk and brand name. On the high street this season, many sit between £35 and £60 for comparable light insulation and shower protection. Lidl’s £12.99 tag undercuts that by a wide margin, especially if you want a spare school-run or dog-walk jacket that lives by the door.
|Feature
|Lidl Esmara puffer (£12.99)
|Typical high‑street puffer (£35–£60)
|Outer treatment
|Water‑repellent (showerproof)
|Often water‑resistant or similar
|Insulation
|Polyester fill, lightweight
|Polyester fill, light to midweight
|Neck style
|Funnel neck zip
|Varies by model
|Fit
|Relaxed, hip length
|Varies; often hip to mid‑thigh
|Availability
|In‑store only
|In‑store and online
Cost-per-wear check: 60 wet or chilly days this autumn and winter takes the price down to about 22p a day.
Who it suits
Parents who juggle school runs, clubs and grocery trips will value the quick zip and light feel. Students can shove it into a locker without worrying about heavy bulk. Commuters get a neat top layer that copes with bus stops and station platforms. Runners and gym-goers can throw it over kit after a session and stay warm on the walk home.
If you prefer cleaner lines, the green version removes the diamond quilting and reads more minimal. That makes it easier to pair with tailoring or monochrome outfits. The cream quilt adds texture and looks casual with denim and leather trainers.
When to wear what
- Mild cold and drizzle: wear the puffer over a long‑sleeve tee or light knit.
- Colder mornings: add a midweight jumper and keep the funnel neck zipped.
- Prolonged rain: add a compact shell or carry an umbrella to avoid seepage at seams.
- Windy days: tighten the hem and let the elasticated cuffs do their work.
What to check in store
Stock varies by location, so a quick try‑on helps. Inspect stitching lines where quilting meets the zip tape. Run the zip from bottom to top twice to confirm smooth travel. Press a few droplets from a water bottle onto the sleeve; beads should form and roll away. Put your phone and cardholder in the pockets to test capacity.
Extra pointers for savvy wearers
Layering strategy matters more than brute insulation on changeable autumn days. A breathable base layer under the puffer manages sweat on fast walks. A merino or cotton‑blend jumper adds warmth without thick bulk. A light scarf can bridge the gap between neck and chin when winds pick up. Tech gloves stop fingers freezing on the platform while keeping taps and swipes easy.
If you plan to cycle or push a buggy in rain, consider a compact, brimmed cap under the hood-free funnel neck. It keeps drops off your glasses and eyes and pairs neatly with the collar shape. For drivers, the short cut avoids bunching at the lower back, which improves comfort on longer journeys.
Final buys to consider with it
- A pocketable umbrella for prolonged showers.
- A fleece beanie that covers the ears on frosty starts.
- Moisture‑wicking base layers to reduce chills after activity.
- Water‑resistant spray for periodic top‑ups once beading fades.
The takeaway for your wardrobe
This Lidl puffer earns a place as a reliable, low‑cost layer for real British weather. It keeps showers at bay, holds warmth in key areas and packs away without fuss. If you want a simple jacket that works hard between September and March, this £12.99 option covers the basics and leaves room in your budget for the rest of your kit.