Brits, are you overpaying by £8.91? Lidl’s £5.99 UNIQLO dupe promises hands‑free ease for less

As budgets tighten and hands stay full, a small black shoulder bag is quietly taking over British pavements and prams.
A no‑nonsense crossbody has become the errand companion people actually use, not just post about. Lidl’s latest drop hits that sweet spot between neat, practical and cheap enough to sling on without a second thought.
The £5.99 crossover shoppers are talking about
Lidl’s Esmara line has rolled out a compact black shoulder bag priced at £5.99. It’s soft to the touch, built from wipe‑clean polyester and fitted with an adjustable strap that toggles from shoulder to crossbody in seconds. Inside, a roomy main section swallows the everyday kit list. A quick‑access pocket sits at the side for the things you reach for constantly.
Under £6, adjustable strap, wipe‑clean fabric, main compartment plus a quick‑grab pocket. It’s built for daily life.
The shape is discreet. No oversized logos. No fussy hardware. It just sits flat and lets you move. Parents rate the weight (or lack of it). Commuters like that it tucks under a coat. If you do the school run, hop on the bus and nip into a supermarket afterwards, it goes with you without demanding attention.
How it stacks up against the UNIQLO favourite
UNIQLO’s mini shoulder bag became a street‑style staple because it holds more than it looks and keeps hands free. Lidl’s version follows the same brief. You get a compact silhouette, an adjustable strap, and a light, durable build at a fraction of the outlay. With UNIQLO’s most talked‑about crossbody commonly sitting near the £14.90 mark in the UK, the Lidl alternative comes in £8.91 cheaper on the day you buy it.
|Feature
|Lidl Esmara
|UNIQLO mini crossbody (typical)
|Price (RRP range)
|£5.99
|About £14.90
|Strap
|Adjustable, shoulder to crossbody
|Adjustable, shoulder to crossbody
|Main build
|Polyester, wipe‑clean
|Polyester/nylon blend, often water‑repellent
|Compartments
|Main compartment + side pocket
|Main compartment + small internal pocket
|Look
|Plain black, low‑key hardware
|Minimalist, multiple colours seasonally
The headline difference is cost. The rest comes down to taste and detail. UNIQLO tends to offer more colours and a slightly firmer structure. Lidl’s bag leans simple and flexible, which helps it sit close to the body under layers. For many, that’s exactly what they want in October when coats return and zips snag.
What actually fits inside
Capacity is where these compact styles earn their keep. You don’t need to cram; you need a clean layout and easy access. That’s why the extra pocket matters when your phone pings at the school gate.
- Large phone, mid‑size purse, keys
- Fold‑flat reusable bag and travel card
- Packet of wipes and a small snack
- Compact sunscreen or sanitiser
- Lightweight kids’ toy or a pen and notebook
A small water bottle may squeeze in if the shape allows, but the sweet spot is essentials, not a day pack. Keep heavy items near the hinge of the zip to stop the strap digging in.
Style notes that make it look more expensive
Dress it up, keep it quiet
Because the bag is plain, fabrics and proportions do the work. Try a crisp blazer and straight‑leg denim for the office. For weekends, a puffer and chunky trainers balance the neat scale of the crossbody. Match the metal tone on your jewellery to the zip pull for a tidy finish.
Adjust the strap like a pro
Set the strap so the zip sits at your ribcage. That lands the opening in your natural reach zone. Shorter in crowds feels safer. Longer across a winter coat feels easier.
Strap at rib height, zip facing forward, weight close to the body: it carries better and looks sharper.
Why the middle aisle strikes again
Lidl’s limited‑run specials arrive, sell quickly and vanish. That scarcity creates a low‑risk thrill for shoppers. If you see one, you can think in minutes, not weeks, because the decision is simple: the price is low, the use‑case is daily, and the colour works with everything you already own.
For parents, the calculation is even cleaner. You can sling it under a buggy, wipe it after a juice spill and not worry if it takes a knock. If hard use eventually wins, a like‑for‑like replacement does not wreck the budget.
Smart shopping checklist in store
- Zip test: open and close it five times. It should glide and not catch on the lining.
- Stitching: look for even seams at stress points where the strap joins the body.
- Strap hardware: tug firmly. No creak, no wobble.
- Balance: load your phone and purse. The bag should sit flat, not tip forward.
- Wipe test: a damp tissue should lift a light mark without smearing dye.
Cost‑per‑wear and care
Use it three days a week for six months and you’re at around 72 wears. That’s roughly 8p per use. A year of school runs takes it under 5p a day. Polyester does well with surface cleaning, so a quick wipe keeps it fresh. If it gets soaked, empty it and dry it away from direct heat to protect the shape. A dab of clear nail varnish on fraying strap ends can halt wear.
Who it suits and who might pass
It’s made for people who value a light, compact carry that frees up both hands. Parents, dog walkers, city commuters, festival‑goers. If you prefer a structured leather look or need laptop space, you’ll outgrow it. If you like colour, you may wait for a seasonal run elsewhere. For most wardrobes built around black, navy, grey and denim, it slides in seamlessly.
Security and comfort tips
Keep it close in busy places
Wear it across the body with the zip facing your chest on crowded transport. That gives you a visual line of sight and makes quick dips harder.
Lighten the load
Rotate coins out of your purse and remove old receipts weekly. A lighter carry is kinder to shoulders and keeps the strap from slipping.
The bigger picture on “dupes”
Not every look‑alike is a like‑for‑like. The UNIQLO original built its name on a balanced shape and hard‑wearing fabric. Lidl’s interpretation delivers the same function at a sharply lower price, with fewer bells and whistles. For daily errands, that trade‑off feels sensible. For fashion‑first shoppers chasing a specific silhouette or shade, the brand piece still has pull.
Final practical pointers
Stock varies by store and sells quickly. If you’re on the fence, try a five‑minute simulation: load it with your purse, keys, phone and one wildcard item you often carry. If it zips easily and sits flat when you walk, that’s your green light. If it bulges or twists, you need more structure or size.
Think of it as your hands‑free toolkit. Set it up the same way every time: keys in the side pocket, phone screen towards the lining, purse in the centre. The routine means fewer panicked searches at the till and a calmer dash at pick‑up time.