Brits, are you paying £76 for comfort: could these M&S leather ankle boots save feet and wallets?

Rain returns, mornings rush, pavements shine. People need shoes that hold steady, feel soft, and look sharp from desk to dinner.
This season, a leather ankle boot from M&S is drawing attention for pairing everyday comfort with a polished shape at a mid-range price.
What the £76 buys you
The M&S Collection Leather Block Heel Chisel Toe Ankle Boots sit in that rare middle ground: real leather, a wearable heel, and a neat, modern toe. The side zip keeps faff to a minimum, so they go on quickly when the school run or the 08:12 is calling. Two finishes anchor the range. Black offers maximum flexibility. Burgundy adds a measured hit of colour without clashing with autumn palettes.
Leather upper, block heel, chisel toe, and a side zip at £76: practical details wrapped in a refined profile.
- Material: real leather upper for durability and a smarter look
- Heel: stable block profile designed for balance and day-long wear
- Toe: chisel shape to sharpen jeans, dresses and tailoring
- Closure: side zip for quick on-off in busy moments
- Colours: black and burgundy for capsule-friendly pairing
Comfort tech beyond the label
Comfort sits at the core of the appeal. M&S fits the boot with Freshfeet™ technology to tackle odour-causing bacteria, useful when you spend hours on your feet and go straight to evening plans. Underfoot, antibacterial foam padding offers soft landing and helps reduce pressure points. That combination aims to deliver a cleaner feel at day’s end and a calmer stride on hard floors.
Freshfeet™ for odour control plus antibacterial foam padding for cushioning: a hygiene and comfort one-two.
Style that works Monday to Sunday
Why the chisel toe matters
A chisel toe refines the line without the pinch sometimes linked to narrow points. It lengthens the leg visually and gives structure to soft knits and flowing skirts. It also reads smarter than a round toe, which helps when your diary mixes client calls with coffee runs.
Two colours, multiple outcomes
Black leans classic and blends with tailoring, denim and knitwear. Burgundy offers an autumnal accent that sits nicely with navy, charcoal, camel and cream. Neither shade shouts. Both lift a simple outfit quickly.
Real-world pairing ideas
- Work: midi skirt, opaque tights, fine-gauge roll neck, structured blazer
- Weekend: straight-leg jeans, cosy jumper, waxed jacket or trench
- Evening: slip dress, wool coat, minimal jewellery for a cleaner silhouette
- Commute: wide-leg trousers cropped at the ankle to show the boot shape
Value check: the cost-per-wear picture
Price sits at £76. That places the boot inside the “affordable premium” bracket for the high street. People often judge value by versatility and longevity rather than ticket alone. Leather can handle regular rotation when cared for, and a block heel tends to last longer than a stiletto because of its footprint and stability.
|Scenario
|Wears in a season
|Estimated cost per wear
|2 days per week for 16 autumn weeks
|32
|£2.38
|4 days per week for 16 autumn weeks
|64
|£1.19
|3 days per week across autumn and winter (28 weeks)
|84
|£0.90
Wear them often and the figures drop quickly: rotation turns a £76 outlay into sub-£1-per-wear territory.
Who will like this boot
People who need easy mornings
If time is tight, the side zip and stable heel help. No wrestling with pull tabs. No wobble on wet kerbs.
Workers on their feet
Retail, teaching, healthcare and hospitality demand hours of standing. Foam padding and anti-odour tech make practical sense in those settings.
Minimal wardrobes
Two colours cover most outfits. The clean profile supports a capsule approach that limits decision fatigue and storage load.
Fit, feel and practical notes
- Try with the socks you actually wear in winter to check space and comfort.
- Walk on a hard surface in-store to gauge heel stability and flex.
- If your feet swell later in the day, test in the afternoon for an accurate feel.
- Leather softens: a snug-but-not-tight start usually eases after a few wears.
Weather and care: simple steps that extend life
Leather appreciates quick maintenance. A protective spray suited to smooth leather helps bead off drizzle. Wipe splashes the same day. Dry away from radiators to avoid cracking. Use cedar shoe trees to manage odour and keep shape. Rotate pairs to let moisture escape fully between wears.
Ten minutes of care per week can add seasons of service to a leather boot.
How this compares with typical high-street options
- Material: real leather at this price often beats synthetics for breathability and ageing.
- Comfort: odour-control plus foam padding is not guaranteed on lower-price alternatives.
- Design: a chisel toe reads current without dating as quickly as very square or ultra-point shapes.
- Use case: side zip brings speed; pull-on only styles can be slower with thicker socks.
Small details that make a big difference
Traction and pavements
Look for a tread with definition. A lightly lugged sole helps on wet station steps and leaf-strewn paths. If the sole feels too smooth, a cobbler can add a slim rubber topy for extra grip and protection.
Sock strategy
Merino-blend socks regulate heat better than cotton and reduce clamminess inside leather. Thinner weaves keep the fit precise and reduce friction at the heel collar.
Your autumn capsule, simplified
One black pair covers five-day office wear with trousers, skirts and tights. One burgundy pair handles weekends and relaxed dinners, lending depth to denim and cream knits. Two pairs, two roles, minimal overlap. That approach keeps choices clean and spreads wear across both, lowering the cost per wear further.
Final checks before you commit
- Stand straight and check the toe box: your longest toe should not press the end.
- Confirm heel grip: no lifting at the back when you walk.
- Assess arch feel: you should sense support across the midfoot, not a hard ridge.
- Think maintenance: a small care kit costs less than a month of coffees and protects the leather.
Need-to-know at a glance
- Name: M&S Collection Leather Block Heel Chisel Toe Ankle Boots
- Price: £76
- Key tech: Freshfeet™ odour management; antibacterial foam padding
- Closure: side zip
- Colours: black, burgundy
- Use case: office, commute, evenings, weekend errands
Extra context to help your decision
Leather behaves best when broken in gradually. Wear the boots at home for short spells across the first week to let the leather flex where your foot bends. If any area rubs, a dab of petroleum jelly on the sock at that spot can reduce friction while the boot settles. For longevity, ask a cobbler about resoling options early; a preventive topy can postpone heavier repairs and add grip for winter streets.
If you are weighing black against burgundy, test them in daylight with the pieces you wear most. Who needs another item that only works with one outfit? Aim for combinations that work three ways. That rule alone turns a seasonal purchase into a reliable tool that earns its space by November.