New season reality check: these 7 reasons this £80 Next trench will spare you 12 soggy commutes

Rain lingers, heat hangs on, and wardrobes wobble between sandals and scarves. Your coat needs to think on its feet.
Britain’s switch to shoulder-season weather demands kit that copes with drizzle at 8am and sun by lunch. Next steps in with a new lightweight waterproof trench that promises dry shoulders without the sauna effect.
A trench made for stop-start weather
The high street has been leaning into practical outerwear, and this season’s headline is clear: lighter, quicker‑drying layers win the commute. Next’s latest entry is a waterproof trench in a rich chocolate brown that taps autumn’s earthy palette without defaulting to black.
Unlike classic cotton gabardine, this version uses a smooth nylon shell designed to shed showers. It keeps the familiar silhouette — storm flaps, a self‑tie belt and a longline cut — but adds everyday utility you feel on a wet platform: a hood you can actually use, popper fastenings you can snap with cold fingers, and generous patch pockets for phone and pass.
Waterproof shell, practical hood, popper closure and deep pockets deliver rain cover without the heft of a winter coat.
Key features you can actually use
- Price: £80
- Fabric: lightweight nylon with a smooth handle
- Design: storm flaps, tie belt, hood, popper fastenings, patch pockets
- Fit options: regular and petite
- Colour: chocolate brown, a versatile autumn neutral
Warm day, wet sky: how the fabric behaves
Early autumn creates a comfort puzzle. You want cover from the rain, yet bulky layers make buses unbearable. A lighter nylon outer solves part of that equation. It sheds surface water quickly and dries faster than cotton once you step back indoors.
The coat is not quilted, so body heat can escape. Throw it over a T‑shirt during warm spells or add a thin knit when the air turns sharp. That flexibility matters in a month where temperatures can swing 8–10°C between morning and afternoon.
The hood avoids the hair‑soaking scramble for a brolly. Popper closures open in seconds for airflow when the sun breaks through. Patch pockets store gloves, key card and tissues without crowding your silhouette.
Layer light under the trench on mild days, then add a merino jumper and scarf as the season deepens.
Fit and sizes for real bodies
The range includes regular and petite, which helps you hit the right hem and sleeve lengths without costly alterations. If you wear blazers often, consider sizing up to keep shoulder movement free. Belted trenches offer shape even when you choose a relaxed fit.
Measure across the fullest part of the chest while wearing a mid‑layer you plan to use. Check sleeve reach with arms forward; the cuff should meet your wrist bone, not ride up. Petite cuts usually adjust the rise between shoulder and waist so the belt sits where it should.
Price check and value maths
At £80, this trench sits in the heart of the high‑street bracket for waterproof outer layers. You pay less than many wax or bonded options and much less than designer trenches that rarely include a hood. Think in wears rather than weeks. If you reach for it three days a week across a 12‑week season, you clock 36 uses before winter coats take over. Spread across two autumns and a few spring weeks, cost per wear can drift below £1.20.
|Detail
|Lightweight waterproof trench
|Classic cotton trench
|Rain performance
|Sheds showers, quick drying
|Repels drizzle, slower to dry
|Warmth
|Unlined, better for mild days
|Heavier feel, warmer but stuffier
|Hood
|Included
|Usually absent
|Closures
|Popper fastenings for speed
|Buttons, slower with cold hands
|Care
|Wipe clean, occasional reproof
|Dry clean often recommended
Colour cues and easy outfits
Chocolate brown earns its place because it grounds brighter pieces and blends with autumn textures. Pair with stone chinos, indigo denim or charcoal wool. Add white trainers for a clean break, or lean into tonal dressing with tan boots and a caramel knit. The shade also flatters floral midi dresses that need a tougher top layer against showers.
What early buyers are saying
Initial feedback highlights a rare balance: coverage for rain without the swelter on a warm day. Wearers note it layers cleanly over tees now and will take a cardigan comfortably when October bites. The foldable feel means it slips into a tote if the sun returns at lunchtime.
Care, waterproofing and longevity
Keep performance up with simple routines. Shake off excess water and hang away from radiators to protect seams. If droplets stop beading, a spray‑on water repellent can refresh the finish in ten minutes. Spot‑clean splashes with a damp cloth. For deeper cleans, check the care label; many nylon shells prefer a gentle cycle and a cool iron to smooth creases.
Waterproof fabrics trade absolute breathability for weather defence. On a hard walk you may feel warm. Use zips and poppers to vent in short bursts. A thin merino base will move moisture off your skin better than cotton.
When you might need more protection
For driving rain on coastal trips, a shell with taped seams and a published hydrostatic head beats a fashion trench. For sub‑zero mornings, pick an insulated parka. This trench sits in the city‑friendly zone: downpours on the way to the office, country pubs after a muddy path, school runs that start dry and end damp.
Buying smart for the season ahead
Try the coat with what you actually wear on Mondays. Reach overhead, sit down, hold your bag, then pull up the hood. Check pocket depth with your phone and keys in place. Cinch the belt and make sure it stays put when walking. If you cycle, test hem movement and visibility when the hood is up.
Think about climate patterns where you live. Southern commuters see shorter, sharper showers. Northern routes can bring longer spells of drizzle and wind. A lightweight trench suits both, provided you add a compact umbrella and a thin fleece when temperatures drop.
Extra tips that save time and money
- Cost-per-wear: note each outing for one month; if you hit 12 wears, you’re on pace for a strong return.
- Layer plan: tee now, fine-knit in September, brushed shirt or gilet by October.
- Safety: reflective wristbands help on darker evenings without altering the coat.
- Storage: hang from a wide wooden hanger to keep shoulder shape and the storm flap crisp.
£80 for a water-shedding, hooded trench that you can wear now and later is a solid autumn bet.
If you care about materials, check whether your size uses recycled nylon, then balance that choice against longevity. A coat you wear for several seasons beats two that date quickly. For breathability on brisk walks, leave the lowest popper open and knot the belt; the coat will move with you while keeping rain off your shoulders.
If you often switch between trains and pavements, the lightweight build earns its keep. Fold it into your bag when the sun appears. Snap it back on when that familiar British sky changes its mind nine minutes later.