Brits ditch trousers for £36 shorts: seven styling tricks you’ll steal this chilly autumn now

Leaves fall, temperatures wobble, and wardrobes split in two. A surprise frontrunner has stepped in to settle the debate.
Across high streets and office corridors, tailored shorts are edging out trousers as the season’s most useful wildcard. A £36 Bermuda-style pair at Marks & Spencer has become the anchor for layered looks that handle rain, radiators and rushed commutes without fuss.
Why shorts are back when leaves fall
Autumn dressing often swings between too warm and too cold. Knee-skimming shorts solve that swing by opening up strategic layering. Think tights for insulation, boots to shield shins from wind, and knitwear that you can peel off when the heating kicks in. The result is a sharper line than wide-leg trousers, and better movement than a pencil skirt.
Tailored, knee-length shorts give you trouser-like warmth with sharper proportions and easier layering options.
Shops report strong demand for black, navy and charcoal pairs because they anchor colour, print and texture without fighting them. The smarter cut keeps the look office-adjacent, while the length sits close to the knee, which tends to flatter more body shapes than a mid-thigh short.
The £36 pair people keep adding to basket
Marks & Spencer’s Bermuda-style shorts come tailored rather than sporty. A hook-and-bar fastening and zip keep the front clean. The raised waist supports tucked-in knitwear without bulking at the middle. There’s stretch through the fabric, so you can stride, climb stairs and sit through lengthy meetings without a crease fight.
The £36 price puts them in everyday reach, yet the build and drape read as “proper” tailoring, not beachwear.
Cut to the knee, they cover more than summer shorts while keeping that architectural, column-like line. Side pockets sit flat to avoid ballooning hips. In black, they slip under bright jumpers or neutral tailoring with equal ease. Sizes run from 6 to 24, which opens the trend to far more wardrobes than a single skinny cut ever could.
Fit notes that make a difference
- Rise: higher waist holds tops neatly and defines the midsection without a belt.
- Leg: a regular, straight leg keeps the silhouette polished over tights.
- Fabric: a fluid weave with stretch improves drape and reduces creasing on long days.
- Fastening: hook-and-bar keeps the waistband flat under fine knitwear and blazers.
How to style them when the forecast changes hourly
Layering is the trick. Dark tights add a thermal base and tidy the line from waist to toe. Boots do the heavy lifting against puddles and grit. Top halves swap quickly: chunky cardigans for school run mornings; a slim roll-neck with a blazer for meetings; a quilted liner jacket for late trains.
Use tights and boots as your “trouser stand‑in”: they add warmth, structure and leg-lengthening lines under tailored shorts.
Four proven pairings you can copy today
- Work-smart: black shorts + 80 denier charcoal tights + knee-high leather boots + navy blazer + fine merino roll-neck.
- Weekend easy: black shorts + burgundy ribbed tights + stompy lace-up boots + oversized Aran knit.
- Evening polish: black shorts + sheer polka tights + suede over-the-knee boots + satin cami + tuxedo jacket.
- Transitional mild: black shorts + socks + loafers + cotton poplin shirt + trench or mac.
Care, cost and practicality
That £36 outlay stretches further when the piece crosses seasons. With weekly wear from October to March, and then again on mild April days, the cost per wear slips under £1 faster than most trousers. The fabric washes on a delicate 40°C cycle, skips the tumble dryer, and needs only a low iron, which helps the shape last.
|Scenario
|Layers
|Comfort goal
|Cold commute
|Thermal tights + knee-high boots + roll-neck + wool coat
|Wind block and core warmth
|Heated office
|40–60 denier tights + loafers + fine knit + blazer
|Breathable indoors
|Showery weekend
|Opaque tights + ankle boots + chunky knit + hooded mac
|Quick dry and easy movement
|Mild afternoon
|Bare legs + socks + trainers + cotton shirt
|Light layers for changeable temps
Who can wear them, and where
Shorts and workplaces have a complicated relationship. The tailored cut matters here: pleats, pressed creases and knee-length hems read more “city” than “seaside”. In offices with smart-casual policies, the combination of dark tights, leather boots and a blazer keeps the outfit as formal as many ankle-grazer trousers. For stricter dress codes, keep them for commute-free days and client-free Fridays.
For different body shapes, length and rise are the levers. Taller frames often like a longer inseam that reaches the top of the kneecap. Petite frames usually prefer a hem that clears the knee to avoid shortening the leg. Curvy hips benefit from a gentle A-line that skims the thigh rather than clinging to it. A belt can add shape, but the raised waist on this M&S pair usually does that job without extra hardware.
Colour, texture and add-ons
Start with black for simplicity. Then play with tights: navy, burgundy and charcoal add depth without clashing. Ribbed and cable textures bring dimension under crisp wool. If you want print, keep it on the top half—houndstooth or heritage checks sit happily with the clean, dark base. Hardware should stay minimal: a slim leather belt, small-hoop earrings, a structured bag.
What to watch before you buy
- Hems: aim for around the knee; mid-thigh will feel too summery once the clocks change.
- Fabric weight: you want drape with a bit of heft so the leg hangs straight over tights.
- Pocket placement: side seams should lie flat; gaping pockets widen the hip line.
- Movement test: sit, stride and climb stairs in the fitting room to check comfort and coverage.
A knee-grazing hem, a clean front and a higher rise are the three details that turn shorts into autumn kit.
Money and logistics
At £36, the M&S pair lands in the sweet spot for everyday tailoring. Shoppers can often combine orders to pass the free-delivery threshold, or pick up via Click & Collect next day. In-store returns remain straightforward, which helps with trying two sizes to nail the fit first time.
Extra tips to stretch the season
If frost arrives, switch to thermal tights and add a thin base layer short under the main pair for extra insulation without bulk. For rain, a knee boot in treated leather or a sleek weatherproof style will shield hems and keep the silhouette sharp. On milder days, socks and loafers give a preppy edge that still reads autumnal with a trench or mac.
Thinking ahead, these shorts won’t hibernate come spring. Swap dense knits for crisp shirting and lighter-gauge cardigans. Roll tights down to 30 denier, trade boots for trainers, and you’ve got an easy bridge into April without buying a separate warm‑weather wardrobe. That’s where the value lies: one tailored piece, multiple climates handled with a quick change of layers.