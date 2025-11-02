Parents, will you grab Lidl’s 2025 Barbie advent calendar for £15.99? 24 treats, save £2 with app

With budgets tight and sweet treats losing their shine, parents are eyeing playful countdowns that keep kids buzzing past breakfast.
Lidl has dropped a Barbie-themed advent calendar for 2025 that swaps chocolate for dress-up fun. The headline is the price: £15.99 when you use the Lidl Plus app, which knocks £2 off the regular £17.99 shelf price. It includes a full Barbie doll and a month of mix-and-match accessories behind 24 doors. It targets ages three and up. A two-year warranty applies when bought from Lidl.
What’s the deal and who can get it
The promotional price of £15.99 is available through the Lidl Plus app. The standard price is £17.99 in stores. The saving is £2 at the till when the digital card is scanned. That brings the cost per December door to around 67p with the app, or about 75p at full price.
The calendar is part of Lidl’s seasonal range. Stock can vary by branch and week. Shoppers should expect limited availability as the festive peak approaches. The offer is aimed at parents looking for a non-chocolate countdown that still feels like a treat.
£15.99 with Lidl Plus. £17.99 without. One full Barbie doll. 24 doors of outfits and accessories. Ages 3+. Two-year warranty.
What’s inside the 24 doors
This is a play-led calendar that starts strong with a complete Barbie doll. Each door reveals a new item to build wardrobes and looks. That turns the morning door-opening into a styling session before school or nursery.
- Clothes: mix of dresses, tops and skirts designed for quick changes.
- Shoes: different colours and styles to switch up outfits.
- Handbags and small props: to add detail to scenes.
- Jewellery and hair accessories: extra sparkle for festive play.
- One or more seasonal pieces: expect a nod to December dressing.
Everything is sized for standard Barbie play. The selection promotes fine motor skills, role play and daily routines around choosing outfits. Children can combine new pieces with dolls and accessories they already own.
Play value after 25 December
Unlike chocolate calendars, this set keeps earning its keep once the tree is down. The doll and accessories fold into everyday play for months. Families can store the pieces in a small organiser box or a simple zip bag to avoid losing shoes under the sofa. The calendar also works as a starter set for children beginning a Barbie collection.
Each door unlocks new mix-and-match options, turning a 24-day countdown into a toy box that keeps giving.
Is it better value than chocolate calendars
Chocolate calendars deliver a fleeting treat. Toy calendars offer repeat play. This one’s price sits at the low end for toy-based options, which often climb well past £20. With the app price, the cost per door comes in under 70p, and you get a doll on top of the accessories.
|Price option
|Total doors
|Approx. cost per door
|With Lidl Plus (£15.99)
|24
|£0.67
|Standard price (£17.99)
|24
|£0.75
Parents weighing up cost per joy can measure it in minutes of play, not grams of chocolate. For households moderating sugar, this switch helps keep mornings calmer without removing the ritual.
How to get the £2 saving
- Download Lidl Plus and register an account before you shop.
- Open the app at the till and scan your digital card.
- Check the receipt to confirm the £2 discount has applied.
- Keep the digital receipt for returns and warranty queries.
The discount is tied to scanning the app. If you forget, you pay the shelf price. The offer runs while stock lasts and may vary by store.
Safety, age guidance and warranty
The box is marked for ages 3+. Small parts present a choking hazard for younger siblings. Families with toddlers might open doors out of reach and hand over items that are less fiddly. Always check packaging for specific warnings and care details.
Lidl lists a two-year warranty on the product. That adds reassurance if a fault appears. Keep proof of purchase. Return the item to the store if you need support.
Who will get the most from it
This calendar suits children who like dressing dolls, swapping shoes and telling stories. It also suits present-givers seeking a £15–£20 gift that covers the whole month. Grandparents and godparents can buy early and let parents decide when to start opening.
Practical tips to stretch value
- Set a morning routine: open the door after breakfast to avoid delays.
- Rotate accessories across different dolls to keep play fresh.
- Create a simple “fashion rail” with a string and pegs for outfits.
- Store tiny items in a labelled pouch to prevent losses.
- Pair with shoebox scenery: a folded tea towel becomes a runway.
Frequently asked points
Will every child get the same items? Sets are assembled to a fixed theme, so expect consistent contents across boxes in a given batch. Presentation may vary by store.
Is there chocolate inside? No. The focus is a doll and accessories. Households wanting a treat can add a separate snack without overloading on sugar all month.
Is it giftable before December? Yes. It works as a pre-Christmas present for children who enjoy counting down. The calendar can be opened daily or saved for weekends if you prefer.
Do you need the app to buy it? No. Anyone can buy at £17.99. The Lidl Plus app reduces the price to £15.99 when scanned at checkout.
A broader look at toy advent calendars
Toy calendars have grown popular as families shift towards experiences and play value. They spread the excitement, help manage expectations and reduce the pressure on presents opened on 25 December. For many, they become part of the morning routine, easing the run-up to term-end events and concerts.
If Barbie is not a match, think in themes. Construction bricks, mini cars, books and crafts can serve the same purpose. The key is daily engagement at a price you can justify. The Lidl offer brings that into reach for under £16, which is rare for a calendar that includes a full-sized doll and a wardrobe to build on.