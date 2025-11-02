Trousers out, shorts in this autumn: will you join the 3-layer £36 hack saving chilly commutes?

Cold mornings, mild afternoons and office air-con battles are reshaping how Britain dresses between September and November this year.
Across high streets and office corridors, tailored knee-length shorts are stepping in where trousers once ruled. The shift looks bold, yet it makes sense: controlled layering beats clammy legs on packed trains and overheated open-plan offices. At £36, M&S’s tailored Bermuda-style pair has become the go-to reference, and the look is spreading fast.
Why tailored shorts are replacing trousers
Autumn in the UK now swings between brisk dawns and spring-like mid-afternoons. Trousers can feel heavy by 2pm, while bare legs feel reckless at 8am. Tailored shorts strike a balance. The hem sits around the knee, so you gain coverage without the drag of full-length cloth. Add tights and boots and you have warmth, structure and movement.
Workwear is also changing. Hybrid schedules loosen dress codes, and office footwear has drifted towards boots and clean trainers. That makes smarter shorts an easy bridge between relaxed and presentable. You can keep a blazer for meetings, then switch to a chunky knit for the train home.
Tailored knee-length shorts with tights and boots deliver trouser-level warmth, without the midday overheat that blights autumn commutes.
There is a budget angle too. A single pair of well-cut shorts can work across workdays and weekends, extending into spring. That lowers cost per wear compared with trend-led trousers that hibernate in wardrobes by mid-October.
How to wear them without freezing
The 3-layer formula
Think in layers from the skin outwards. Pick breathable hosiery, insulating footwear and a structured outer layer up top. The result looks intentional, not improvised.
- Base: opaque tights between 40 and 80 denier for warmth and coverage. Navy, burgundy and charcoal add depth under black shorts.
- Middle: knee-length, tailored shorts with a raised waist to anchor tucked knits or shirts.
- Outer: knee-high or over-the-knee boots to trap heat and sharpen the line of the leg.
Dark hosiery + knee boots + knee-length shorts: the three-part formula that keeps heat in and style turned on.
Office, weekend and nights out
For work, ground black shorts with a fine-gauge roll neck, a fitted blazer and leather boots. A crisp shirt also works under a cardigan if your office runs warm.
For off-duty, swap to a chunky jumper or rugby knit, and add a long coat. On nights out, try sheer tights, loafers or heeled boots, and a cropped jacket that meets the raised waistband.
What to buy: fit, fabric and price points
Look for proper tailoring rather than beachwear cues. A hook-and-bar fastening and zip keep the front neat. Side pockets are handy but should not flare. Regular fits suit most frames; a touch of stretch helps on long days. A raised waist shapes the middle and holds tucked tops in place.
M&S’s £36 Bermuda-style shorts have become the reference for this look this season. They use a fluid blend that drapes rather than clings, with a hem around the knee for coverage. The black colourway anchors brights as well as neutrals. Sizes typically run from 6 to 24, so more people can buy their true size.
|Key feature
|What to look for
|Rise
|Raised waist to secure tucked layers and define the midriff
|Length
|Knee-level hem for warmth and proportion with boots
|Fastening
|Hook-and-bar plus zip for a tailored, flat front
|Pockets
|Side pockets that sit flush to preserve clean lines
|Care
|Machine wash at 40°C on delicate, low iron, no tumble dry
|Price
|Around £36 for well-made high street tailoring
Care guide that pays back: 40°C delicate wash, low-temperature iron, and skip the tumble dryer to keep shape.
Are shorts appropriate everywhere?
Most smart-casual offices now accept tailored shorts styled with tights and boots. That said, some workplaces still expect full-length trousers for client meetings or formal days. Keep a spare pair of opaque tights in your bag, and check any written dress policy before pushing the look on a first day.
School gates, galleries and relaxed restaurants rarely blink at knee-length shorts. Formal ceremonies, court visits and certain religious spaces may require covered knees. When in doubt, choose thicker tights and longer coats to keep the silhouette modest.
Cost, value and longevity
Set a simple value target. If you wear a £36 pair twice a week from October to March, that is about 48 wears. Your cost per wear comes in at 75p. Keep them going into spring with bare legs on warmer days and the number drops again.
|Scenario
|Wears
|Cost per wear
|Oct–Mar, twice a week
|48
|£0.75
|Oct–May, twice a week
|64
|£0.56
One pair, many roles: weekend errands, smart-casual lunches, and offices where shorts meet the dress code.
Practical risks and how to avoid them
- Wind chill: choose 60–80 denier tights and knee boots on blustery days to cut drafts.
- Laddered hosiery: keep a backup pair in your desk or bag; switch to microfibre for durability.
- Hem ride-up: a knee-length cut reduces cling; fabrics with drape avoid bunching under coats.
- Wet pavements: rubber-soled boots give grip; avoid slick leather soles in rain.
- Cycling: pick a slightly longer hem and stretch fabric; add padded shorts beneath if needed.
Fit notes for different bodies
Petite frames often gain balance from a hem that skims the top of the knee and a higher waist. Tall wearers can go an inch longer without losing proportion. Curvier hips suit a regular fit with darts or a subtle A-line to stop pulling across the front. If in between sizes, try the larger size and tailor the waist; that maintains drape over the thigh.
Fabric choices that work in British weather
Poly-viscose blends with a little elastane resist creasing and keep shape after washing. Wool blends add warmth but may need gentler care. Avoid very lightweight linens for autumn; they read summer and offer little insulation. A smooth finish pairs better with tights than heavy texture, which can snag.
Where the £36 pair fits in
For many, M&S’s tailored Bermuda at £36 is the entry point: reliable fit, easy care and a colour that works with most wardrobes. Combine with a navy roll neck, charcoal tights and black knee boots for an office-safe outfit. Swap to a rust jumper and off-black tights for weekends. The raised waist keeps layers tidy, while side pockets add practicality without spoiling the line.
Sizes 6–24 give more people a straight route into the look, with stretch for comfort on long days.
Final wardrobe intelligence
Try a five-minute home test before committing. Pull on tights, shorts and boots, then sit, stand, climb stairs and crouch as if reaching for a bottom shelf. If the hem stays put and the waistband does not dig, you have your pair. If it tugs across the front, adjust the rise or go up a size and tailor the waist.
Two smart ways to extend wear: rotate between two pairs to halve washing, and press hems after every second wear to keep the silhouette sharp. If you feel the chill, add a silk base layer under your knit; it traps warmth without bulk. Those tweaks turn a £36 purchase into a season-spanning workhorse that makes trousers feel oddly heavy by comparison.