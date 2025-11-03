Brits facing 90 rainy days: aldi’s £12.99 rain jacket vs £60 rivals — will you switch and save £47

Another week of relentless showers leaves commutes soggy and spirits low, yet an unexpected budget fix is quietly stealing attention.
As autumn beds in with gusts and gusty downpours, a cut‑price rain jacket from Aldi is turning heads for one reason: value. At £12.99, it promises warmth, dryness and packable convenience at a price that undercuts the high street by a mile. With new seasonal stock due on shelves, families eyeing school runs and dog walks are asking a simple question: is it enough jacket for Britain’s rain.
Why a £12.99 jacket is landing now
Rain is sticking around. The Met Office expects frequent showers through the shoulder months, and many households are trying to stretch budgets. Aldi’s timing is laser‑focused on that reality. Its rain jacket arrives as a low‑risk buy for everyday errands, when an umbrella is a faff and a technical shell feels overkill. It folds small, weighs little and suits the stop‑start weather that catches you between the car and the classroom.
Price check: £12.99 for a zip‑front, hooded, showerproof layer designed for school gates, shop runs and wet dog walks.
What you get for £12.99
Aldi’s jacket targets the practical sweet spot. It does not pretend to be mountaineering kit. It covers the basics that matter on damp, windy days in town and on bridleways.
- Adjustable hood with toggle fastening pulls snug around the face.
- Full‑length front zip for quick on‑off when the sky changes.
- Velcro cuffs to seal out drafts and stop water creeping up sleeves.
- Zipped side pockets for keys, phone and dog treats that won’t tumble out.
- Lightweight, packable fabric that stows in a tote or rucksack.
- Women’s cut includes a lightly gathered waist for shape and extra bum‑covering length.
The range spans women’s sizes 8/10, 12/14 and 16/18, and men’s M, L and XL. Designs include a blue print that nods to current trends, plus a plain black option that slots into any wardrobe without clashing.
Fit and everyday comfort
While the hem drops far enough to keep seats and hips dry, the jacket steers clear of heavy lining. Think of it as a shell you layer over a jumper rather than a cocoon. The cut works for movement, whether you are bending into a pushchair, clipping a lead or lugging a weekly shop. If you prefer thicker knitwear underneath, size up for freer shoulders.
Waterproof or water‑resistant
Budget rainwear typically relies on a tightly woven fabric plus a water‑repellent finish, rather than the heavier membranes used in hiking shells. Aldi doesn’t shout about lab ratings, so treat this as “showerproof” for urban use. It should shrug off drizzle and short bursts. In prolonged, heavy rain, you may want a brolly or a bolder layer beneath.
Best used for short spells in wind and rain, not all‑day stair‑rods on an exposed ridge.
How it stacks up against pricier rivals
The biggest draw is the saving. Packable high‑street rain jackets often land between £40 and £70. Technical shells jump beyond £100. Here’s how that comparison looks when you strip it to purpose.
|Item
|Typical price
|Best for
|Trade‑offs
|Aldi rain jacket
|£12.99
|School run, commute, park strolls, dog walks
|Showerproof rather than stormproof; fewer colourways
|High‑street packable
|£40–£70
|Longer wet spells, city cycling, light travel
|Higher cost; similar features; fashion‑led fits
|Technical shell
|£100–£160+
|Hikes, all‑day rain, wind‑blasted routes
|Bulk, crinkle, and a price that stings for casual use
For many households, a £12.99 option fills the gap between a flimsy poncho and an over‑engineered hiking coat. It’s the “keep in the bag” layer that earns its keep the first time a cloud bursts over the car park.
When and where to find it
Aldi’s autumn clothing drop joins seasonal lines — from pumpkin accents to richer skincare — with rainwear in women’s and men’s cuts. Stock lands in stores from 25 September, and experience says the most popular sizes go first. The jacket sits alongside a softshell and outdoor trousers aimed at longer walks, so you can build a simple wet‑weather outfit without blowing the budget.
In store from 25 September, with women’s and men’s sizes and a choice of blue print or plain black.
Care that extends its life
Treat any showerproof jacket well and it will fend off rain longer. Wash sparingly on a cool, gentle cycle, avoid fabric softener, and fasten Velcro and zips to stop snags. Air‑dry on a hanger. If raindrops stop beading, revive the water‑repellent finish with a tumble on low heat or a dedicated spray. Check seams for peeling tape after heavy use; if you see it lifting, retire it from long wet days and keep it for light chores.
Layering that actually works
On gusty days, pair the jacket with a thin fleece or merino jumper. A breathable base layer wicks sweat when you rush for a train. Add a cap under the hood to stop drips on glasses. For cycling or late dog walks, clip a small rear light to a rucksack to boost visibility if your jacket is dark.
Who should buy, who should skip
- Buy if your week involves school gates, pavements, and quick hops between shops and transport.
- Buy if you need a spare car‑boot jacket for last‑minute sideline duty.
- Skip if you plan full‑day hikes in steady rain or run hot and need heavy venting.
- Skip if you want storm flaps, pit‑zips, or a defined waterproof rating for technical use.
The money angle you can use today
Let’s put pounds to purpose. Say you face 20 wet commutes before winter bites. Wear this £12.99 jacket each time and you’re at roughly 65p per wear by November. Compare that to a £60 high‑street shell at £3 per wear over the same stretch. Even if you keep both — the Aldi for errands, the pricier one for proper rain — the cheaper layer takes daily scuffs and sticky‑finger smears without stress. Families with fast‑growing teens might add a second jacket for the boot and still spend less than one branded coat.
There’s a risk angle, too. During a weather warning, many people still nip out for short drives, where soaked sleeves and a cold core make steering and concentration worse. A stashed jacket reduces that discomfort. It also frees up your hands to hold a child’s wrist rather than a flying brolly. That practical edge matters more than logos when the kerb turns into a shallow stream.
Bottom line for this rainy spell
Aldi’s £12.99 jacket hits a sensible target: light, stashable protection that stops surprise showers from derailing your day. It won’t replace a serious shell; it will replace “I’m drenched again” and the £5 impulse brolly at the till. If you’ve put off buying autumn kit because prices sting, this could be the nudge that keeps you warm, dry and moving until the clouds finally give you a break.