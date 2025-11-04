Brits rush for M&S £66 knee-high riding boots: will you miss out as 25 pairs vanish in 5 days?

Rain is back, leaves are turning, and wardrobes everywhere are pivoting to pieces that earn their keep day after day.
Shoppers want smart, weather-ready footwear without a three-figure sting. A high-street staple has stepped up with a tall, polished silhouette that works from commute to pub garden.
What is driving the rush
Early September often brings the first soaking of the season, and with it a swift change in priorities. Trainers get sidelined, sandals retire, and practical boots take over. M&S has slipped into that moment with a knee-high riding boot at £66, and demand has flicked to green. Store staff report brisk interest, while online shoppers are moving quickly on popular sizes.
Price, polish and practicality are lining up: £66 buys a knee-high, leather-look riding boot with an easy side zip and a widely praised wide fit.
The look is classic equestrian: clean lines, a sturdy block heel and a neat silver buckle at the ankle. The design keeps the profile sleek enough for dresses, yet solid enough for wet pavements and busy commutes. Materials are manmade with a convincing leather finish, which trims costs and sidesteps animal-welfare concerns.
What the boots offer
M&S has leaned into a formula that tends to work each autumn. A knee-high shaft gives coverage and warmth. A block heel adds height without wobble. A side zip speeds the on‑off dance at the door. Crucially, the brand includes a wide fit, a detail many high-street rivals skip.
- Price: £66
- Style: knee-high riding boot with polished silver buckle at the ankle
- Fit: standard and wide options designed for calf comfort
- Materials: leather-look, manmade upper with side-zip fastening
- Heel: stable block profile for all-day wear
- Use: dresses, skirts, slim trousers or leggings; office to evening
Shoppers have snapped up 25 pairs in five days, a clear signal that the new-season boot hunt has started in earnest.
Fit and comfort
The wide fit addresses the pinch-point that often puts people off tall boots: calf tightness. The side zip makes entry straightforward, while a smooth lining helps with opaque tights or thicker socks. If you are between sizes, a thin insole can fine-tune the feel without crowding the toe box.
Style playbook
- With midi dresses: balance the boot’s structure with soft knits or pleats; add a belted coat when temperatures drop.
- With skirts: pair a knee-length A‑line with a tucked-in shirt for work, or a boxy jumper for weekends.
- With trousers: slim cords or leggings tuck in neatly; barrel or straight jeans skim over the shaft for a cleaner line.
- With evening looks: switch to sheer tights and a satin skirt; the buckle detail gives a subtle nod to hardware trends.
How they compare on the high street
Riding boots recur each year, but the combination of price, polish and fit breadth is doing the heavy lifting here. At £66, the pair undercuts many mid-market tall boots, while keeping key style notes—refined buckle, structured shaft, block heel. If you are building an autumn capsule at M&S specifically, several pieces slot in around the boots without clashing on texture or tone.
|Item
|Price
|Why it pairs well
|Riding boots (knee-high, black)
|£66
|Streamlined silhouette anchors dresses, skirts and slim trousers
|Twill single-breasted coat
|—
|Layer-friendly cut with roomy pockets; complements the boot’s clean lines
|Side stripe joggers
|£36
|Athleisure edge; wear with heeled boots for a night-out twist
|Barrel jeans
|£45
|Modern volume balances the boot’s structured shaft
Care, weather and longevity
Manmade uppers handle drizzle better than untreated leather, but they still benefit from protection. A clear protective spray labelled for synthetics helps water bead off and reduces staining. Wipe mud with a damp cloth, then dry at room temperature—never on a radiator, which can warp the materials. Rotate footwear to give insoles 24 hours to air. Store upright with paper or boot shapers to prevent slouching at the ankle.
Outsole grip matters on wet leaves and slick station steps. If you find the sole a bit glassy, a cobbler can add a thin rubber half-sole for extra bite. It increases traction and can extend the life of the heel and forefoot.
Stock and timing
Fresh season, fast sell-through. With 25 pairs gone in five days, the pattern is familiar: early birds secure staple sizes, returns trickle back later, and restocks vary by store. If you sit between sizes, try both, as socks and insoles can shift the fit. If your local branch looks bare, check another store rather than waiting weeks for a refresh.
If your size has gone
Keep your options open inside the same aisle. M&S has patent tasselled loafers for office polish, square-toe flats for low-profile days, and cow print ballet pumps that nod to runway styling without the runway price. For boot lovers, an ankle length with a similar block heel gives the same stability under wide-leg trousers.
Build a capsule around them
Think in outfits, not items. The twill coat solves outerwear quickly, while £36 side stripe joggers bring a sport-luxe switch for evenings. Barrel jeans at £45 update weekend denim, and the riding boots add structure to all three. A fine-gauge knit, a crisp shirt and a compact crossbody bag round out the set without clutter.
Value you can measure
Cost per wear helps justify a purchase. At £66, wear the boots twice a week from September to March—about 28 weeks—and you reach 56 outings. That puts cost per wear at roughly £1.18. Add occasional spring and early summer rain days and the figure drops further. Choosing a timeless shape increases the chances you’ll repeat the cycle next year.
For fit confidence, measure your calf at the widest point over thin socks, then try boots in the afternoon when feet are slightly fuller. If you anticipate thicker winter socks, account for that volume. A small heel lift or insole can also fine-tune alignment and reduce arch fatigue on long days.