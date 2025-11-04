Marks & Spencer’s £66 riding boots sold 25 times in 5 days: will you get yours before size 6 goes?

Rain is back, school runs are busy and office lifts are full again. The right footwear will carry you through.
As wardrobes pivot to autumn layers, a high-street favourite has nudged shoppers towards a classic that blends polish with practicality.
Why this £66 boot is setting the pace
Marks & Spencer’s new knee-high riding boots land at that sweet spot between sensible and sharp. They are black, sleek and topped with a neat silver buckle at the ankle. A steady block heel keeps you planted on wet pavements. A side zip speeds the on–off at the front door. The upper has a leather look, yet it is made from manmade materials, which simplifies care and avoids animal-derived components. The fit is wide, a point long praised by M&S fans who want space at the calf without a baggy silhouette.
At £66 and already sold 25 times in the last five days, this knee-high rider is moving fast as showers return.
The design works with midi dresses and trench coats, but also slips over slim trousers. You get height and coverage without a spindly heel or slippy sole. For many, that’s the difference between grabbing an umbrella and grabbing a taxi.
Design details you can feel on a wet Wednesday
- Knee-high shaft that keeps hems clean and calves warm.
- Silver ankle buckle for a tidy equestrian touch without fuss.
- Block heel for balance on slick station platforms.
- Side-zip fastening that saves time at the cloakroom peg.
- Wide fit that gives room for socks and a natural calf shape.
- Manmade upper with a leather-like finish for easy wipe-clean care.
One boot, multiple outfits: they smarten dresses, skirts and trousers with minimal effort.
How shoppers are styling it now
The riding boot brings order to transitional dressing. It looks measured with a long cardigan and midi. It also anchors a swishy skirt on a breezy day. Black tights keep the line uninterrupted. With trousers, the neat ankle buckle lifts a pared-back knit without flashing hardware at every step.
- With a belted trench and knitted midi for Monday meetings.
- With a denim shirt dress and tights for the school gates.
- With barrel jeans and a blazer for a Friday desk-to-dinner swap.
- With a pleated skirt and crew-neck jumper for theatre nights.
Sizing and fit: what to check before you checkout
A good fit at the calf and ankle keeps a riding boot looking refined. Measure at the widest part of your calf while standing, wearing the socks you plan to use. Compare to the listed circumference and leave a little ease for movement. A wide fit can help if you like thicker tights or add insoles for warmth.
|Measurement
|Tip
|Calf circumference
|Measure both legs; go with the larger figure and allow 0.5–1 cm for comfort.
|Shaft height
|Check where the top hits; just below the knee avoids rubbing when you sit.
|Foot length and width
|Try mid-weight socks; if between sizes, the wide fit usually favours the larger.
|Zip ease
|Zip seated and standing; it should glide without tugging across the calf.
Break them in at home for an hour with the socks you plan to wear. A thin gel heel grip can stop slip at the back. Use simple boot shapers or rolled magazines to prevent the shafts from creasing by the door.
How it stacks up on value
At £66, the number gets more persuasive with regular use. Wear them for the typical 90 damp days between September and December and you land at about 73 pence per wear. Keep them in rotation for two autumn–winter cycles and that drops towards the mid–30 pence range. That kind of cost-per-wear is where smart high-street pieces punch above their price.
£66 worn twice a week from September to March brings the cost close to loose-change territory.
Other M&S pieces that make the outfit
These boots pair neatly with several current M&S staples aimed at cooler weather. Think of them as the anchor, then build up.
- Twill single-breasted coat: structured, easy to layer, with useful pockets for gloves and a phone.
- Side-stripe joggers at £36: a clean athleisure line that dresses up with a blazer and the riding boots.
- Barrel jeans at £45: a modern shape that tucks smoothly into knee-highs without ballooning at the calf.
Colour-wise, black boots bring the calm when you add camel, grey or navy layers. If you favour prints, the pared-back hardware keeps the look tidy rather than busy.
Caring for synthetic boots so they last
Manmade uppers are low-maintenance, yet they still benefit from routine care. Wipe off rain spots with a soft damp cloth as soon as you get home. Dry away from radiators to prevent rippling. A spray designed for synthetic materials can add a light water barrier. Brush grit off the outsole so it grips on smooth floors. Store upright with light stuffing to protect the shape.
- Wipe, then air-dry at room temperature.
- Use a synthetic-safe protector, not a heavy wax.
- Rotate with trainers or loafers to let insoles breathe.
- Add a slim insole if you switch between tights and thicker socks.
What this rush signals for autumn dressing
The quick uptake points to a mood: practical polish, with nods to equestrian lines and a preference for steady heels. Lower, broader heels suit commutes, cobbles and long days on foot. Wide-fit options signal growing demand for comfort without losing shape. The knee-high shaft also answers a seasonal need as hemlines lengthen and rain becomes frequent.
Shoppers are picking pieces that work hard: stable heel, quick zip, clean line, repeat wears.
If your size stalls online, stores often stagger deliveries through the week. Ask for a stock check across nearby branches and set a reminder to revisit new-in drops early, when sizes tend to be most complete. A simple calf measurement at home speeds that decision when your size reappears.
Finally, think about swaps. If you already own ankle boots, the knee-high brings new life to the same dresses and coats. That lift in outfit mileage is where a £66 purchase can refresh the whole rail, not just the footwear shelf.