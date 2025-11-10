Brits, will you miss this? Regatta’s £70 Courcelle waterproof now £28 with 60% off for autumn

Autumn fronts creep closer, pavements shine with drizzle, and wardrobes shift from airy layers to pieces that can take a soaking.
Into that chill steps a rare under-£30 find: a quilted, water-repellent jacket from Regatta that aims to keep commutes, school runs and weekend walks dry without the usual bulky feel.
Why this price drop has shoppers talking
Regatta has knocked the Women’s Courcelle II Quilted Jacket in Brightest Blue down to £28 from £70. That is a 60% reduction on a staple that bridges wet mornings and cold evenings. Price-led offers on insulated, water-repellent outerwear rarely dip under £30 at this time of year, especially from a mainstream outdoor brand.
£28 instead of £70: a 60% saving on an insulated, water-repellent jacket designed for daily British weather.
This version pairs a lightweight 20-denier polyamide shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish. The fabric beads showers so water rolls off rather than soaking in, a small detail that makes bus stops, touchline sidelines and dog walks far more bearable. Inside, Warmloft down-touch insulation provides a cushioned feel without the puff of heavier winter coats.
Weather-ready fabric without the heft
The Courcelle II uses a 20d, 37gsm polyamide that keeps weight low yet resists wind on exposed streets. The DWR treatment helps during on-and-off rain, which describes most British autumn days. It will not replace a full storm shell in a deluge, but it aims squarely at real-world drizzles and short showers.
Insulation comes via Warmloft, with a 140g fill weight that mimics the softness of down while maintaining performance in damp air. Synthetic fill keeps warmth even if the outer picks up moisture. That matters when you leave the house for a dry commute that turns misty by lunch.
Warmloft 140g synthetic fill brings down-like comfort while staying resilient in damp, stop-start showers.
The details that make it wearable every day
Regatta has leaned into everyday use rather than mountain bravado. A relaxed cut with dropped shoulders leaves room for a knit beneath. A curved hem softens the silhouette and gives extra coverage when you sit on cold benches or cycle to the corner shop. A jacquard stripe printed lining adds a touch of interest when you unzip indoors.
Storage that actually works on the move
Two lower welt pockets take cold hands and bulky gloves. An internal zipped pocket secures keys, bank cards or headphones so you can get through a day without juggling a separate pouch.
- For school runs: water rolls off the fabric so you can stand at the gate without shivering through.
- For commutes: lightweight build means you can carry it on a train or stuff it under a café chair.
- For dog walks: synthetic fill stays warm when the path gets muddy and the air turns damp.
- For weekend errands: a relaxed fit over a sweatshirt looks tidy without feeling stiff.
At a glance: key facts and figures
|Brand and model
|Regatta Courcelle II Quilted Jacket (women’s)
|RRP
|£70
|Current price
|£28
|Savings
|£42 (60%)
|Colour on offer
|Brightest Blue
|Outer fabric
|20d polyamide, 37gsm, DWR-treated
|Insulation
|Warmloft synthetic, down-touch feel, 140g fill
|Pockets
|Two lower welt pockets, one internal zipped pocket
|Cut
|Relaxed fit, dropped shoulders, curved hem
How it stacks up against what many own already
Plenty of sub-£30 jackets on the high street are either unlined shells that flap in the wind or heavy puffers that trap heat but wet out quickly. The Courcelle II lands between those poles. Its DWR face fabric resists showers. Its synthetic fill gives gentle warmth on buses, platforms and playgrounds. You can add a fleece for colder snaps without feeling overbuilt.
This balance suits the elastic weather Britain throws up between September and December. When a sudden squall blows through, a DWR-treated surface keeps you moving until it passes. When the sky clears and the temperature dips, the insulation takes over without making you sweat indoors.
Who gets the most value
If you spend mornings ferrying kids to clubs, you get quick-dry reliability. If you cycle short distances, the lightweight build helps when you shed layers at the office. If you walk on bridleways and canal paths, you get warmth that shrugs off mist. And if you simply want a smarter errand coat, the curved hem and subtle lining lift it above basic quilted options.
Everyday wear made simple: light, warm, shower-resistant and practical pockets, all at a price that undercuts basic shells.
Cost-per-wear: a simple check
A fast way to weigh a buy is to divide the price by likely uses. Wear it three times a week for a three-month stretch of mixed weather and you rack up about 36 wears. At £28, that is roughly 78p per use. Double that to six months of on-and-off use and you approach the 30p range, which is rare for insulated outerwear from a recognised outdoor label.
|Scenario
|Estimated wears
|Cost per wear
|3 days/week for 3 months
|~36
|~£0.78
|4 days/week for 6 months
|~96
|~£0.29
|Daily school run, 10 weeks
|~50
|~£0.56
Sizing, layering and care
Pick a size that allows a mid-weight jumper underneath without pulling at the shoulders. Dropped shoulders help, but arm mobility still matters when you lift bags or push a buggy. If you sit between sizes, consider the larger if you plan to add a thick knit in cold spells.
Layer strategically. A thin base layer plus this jacket handles temperate, breezy days. Add a fleece or hoodie when the forecast dips below single digits on early starts. On persistent rain days, wear a lightweight shell on top to seal in the insulation and block wind-driven water.
Care keeps performance going. Wash the jacket on a cool, gentle cycle using a detergent designed for technical fabrics to protect the DWR. Avoid fabric softeners as they can reduce water beading. When the outer stops beading, apply a spray-on or wash-in reproofing treatment and tumble-dry on low to help reactivate the finish if the care label allows.
Small extras that matter over time
Pocket layout reduces the need for a separate crossbody on short trips. The internal zipped pocket keeps cards and a key safe when you juggle bags. The curved hem gives a touch more coverage, which helps on damp benches or chilly train seats. Brightest Blue adds visibility in low light without veering into neon, which helps on roadside pavements and twilight park walks.
If you rotate jackets seasonally, this piece bridges the gap between a summer shell and a deep-winter parka. It stands alone from late September to early November, then layers smoothly under a longer waterproof when winter fronts bite. That flexibility stretches its use across more months than a heavy puffer or a flimsy shell.