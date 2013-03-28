Did Justin Bieber visit Selena Gomez after neighbour’s assault allegations?

The Canadian pop star's van was spotted outside ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's house on Tuesday. The pair split after he allegedly got close to a Victoria's Secret model. He has since displayed some unusual behaviour and it looks like he needed the support of someone who's known him for years.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly split three months ago - but it looks like he still looks to her for support.

The young singer's black van was spotted parked outside Selena's Calabasas house yesterday afternoon after he was accused of threatening behaviour towards his neighbour.

Despite Selena's recent claims that she had made Justin cry during their break-up, it looks like she's still there for him when he needs her.



Justin reportedly visited her home and the former couple spent over an hour together.



The pair then left the house separately, with Selena later returning alone.



It seems likely that Justin wanted some support from his ex-girlfriend following the claims made by his neighbour on Tuesday.



TMZ reported that a row had started after Justin's neighbour complained that his house had become a party venue while he'd been away on tour.



LA police officers are now investigating after the neighbour filed a police battery report claiming Justin had threatened him and made physical contact.



A rep told 3am Online: "The police were called but there was no physical altercation."



No arrests were made but the situation remains under investigation.



Justin's been the centre of a number of tabloid stories recently, with his behaviour becoming increasingly erratic.



He was photographed in London wearing a gas mask and was apparently two hours late for his gig at the O2 Arena.



The star has attempted to deal with his bad press recently.



He told Us Weekly: "The biggest misconception about me is that I'm a bad person.



"I get upset about that. I have a big heart. I want to be a good role model, but some people want me to fail.



"I'm young and I make mistakes. That's part of growing up, I mess up sometimes. It's part of growing up."