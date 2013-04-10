Former sex addict Russell Brand wants a Kardashian orgy

Get the three sexiest sisters in the same room as one of the world's most notorious sex fiends and there's bound to be some interesting chat. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were guest hosting a chat show with Russell Brand as a guest - and of course the conversation soon turned steamy.

Russell Brand was up to his old tricks when he appeared on E!'s hit chat show Chelsea Lately last night.

The programme was being guest-hosted by Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe when talk quickly turned cheeky and the group joked about having an orgy.

Chatting to the lovely ladies, Russell started to turn on the charms and suggest the four of them have some private time together.



The conversation took an X-rated direction when youngest sister Khloe Kardashian, 28, asked 37-year-old Russell if the trio made him horny.



Russell replied: “I think that you’re all very beautiful and it’s nice to see you all on a couch where you are malleable.”



Pregnant Kim Kardashian, 32 - who's expecting her first child with Kanye West - then got in on the action by inviting the English lothario to join the sisters on the couch.



Russell warned the girls: “Don’t do that to me because I’m very vulnerable... vulnerable to the concept of a KKK threesome.”



Khloe - married to basketball star Lamar Odom - then took the conversation to a new, crude low.



She told him: “Well, I heard pregnant p***y is the best.”



Enthusiastic Russell, who's battled with sex addiction in the past, responded: “That is not necessarily, in some cases, an unattractive feature. I think pregnant women are very radiant and beautiful and the idea of lactation is a very interesting one.”



Not to leave eldest sister and mum-of-two Kourtney, 33, out of the fun, Khloe said: “Well you have the best of both worlds because Kourtney is lactating and Kim is pregnant and me I’m like raging waters, so you can get the best of everything.”



Russell then took the opportunity for a classic, bizarre Brand-style rambling: “I’m glad I made the journey - not just from my house but from England.



“I would traverse the universe for a scenario such as this one. Our very own Milky Way.



“A limitless foaming river of milk and orgasms.”