Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / From Channing Tatum to Miranda Kerr: Celebrities celebrate US Mother's Day

© Instagram
Entertainment

From Channing Tatum to Miranda Kerr: Celebrities celebrate US Mother's Day

Francesca Menato
by Francesca Menato Published on 13 May 2013

We may already have celebrated her in the UK but across the pond yesterday was the day dedicated to mothers - and all sorts of celebs were sharing the love. Here's a round-up of some of the sweetest messages and photos on US Mother's Day.

Movie hunk Channing Tatum had a lot of love to give on Mother's Day as he gave a shout out to both his mum and his wife, who's expecting their first child very soon.

He tweeted: "To my mama, my soon-to-be mama and all the beautiful moms...Happy Mother's Day! ."

Channing and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum are sure they'll settle into their new roles as soon as their baby arrives.

Actress Jenna told Glamour: "As soon as this baby comes into the world, Channing and I will figure it out real fast.”

Another parent-to-be who took the chance to thank her mum was Kim Kardashian.

Mother and manager Kim and Kris certainly have a close bond.

She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mom!!!!"

Britney Spears


Film actress, TV actress, Singer, Brand ambassador
born 02/12/1981

Jessica Alba with her daughter © Instagram

Meanwhile, Nicole Riche and Carrie Underwood decided to share some comedy snaps of themselves with their mothers.

Nicole posted a photo of herself as a child with her mum - with the pair wearing matching outfits - and the caption: "The one day a year I forgive her for this. Happy Mothers Day!"

Carrie Underwood tweeted: "In honor of Mother's Day, a silly pic of me and my amazing mom. She's everything I hope to be someday! Thanks, moms everywhere!"

Some of the showbiz mums out there also got involved - delighting in their roles as mothers.

Britney Spears tweeted: "I've got the two cutest boys in the world! Hope y'all are having as nice of a #mothersday as I am!"
Miranda Kerr with Flynn © Instagram

Jessica Alba instagramed a photo of herself with her daughter Haven and the caption: "Lil Havie says "cheese" whilst tilting her head... Like mother like daughter #happymothersday."

Australians share the same date for Mother's Day and model Miranda Kerr posted three adorable photos to Instagram of herself with baby son Flynn.

She captioned the snaps: "Best Mothers Day ever with my little man," "pure joy," and "Feel so blessed to be a Mother ❤ Happy Mothers Day to all."

Britney Spears' sex tape bid

by the editorial team

America's Next Top Model contestant becomes meth addict

by the editorial team

Want rock hard abs like Britney Spears? Her workout regime revealed

by the editorial team

Britney Spears kicks off Las Vegas gig with Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus in the audience

by the editorial team

Britney Spears talks sex and growing up in documentary “I Am Britney Jean”

by the editorial team
+
All the news about Britney Spears
by Francesca Menato
#Baby