From Channing Tatum to Miranda Kerr: Celebrities celebrate US Mother's Day

We may already have celebrated her in the UK but across the pond yesterday was the day dedicated to mothers - and all sorts of celebs were sharing the love. Here's a round-up of some of the sweetest messages and photos on US Mother's Day.

Movie hunk Channing Tatum had a lot of love to give on Mother's Day as he gave a shout out to both his mum and his wife, who's expecting their first child very soon.



He tweeted: "To my mama, my soon-to-be mama and all the beautiful moms...Happy Mother's Day! ."



Channing and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum are sure they'll settle into their new roles as soon as their baby arrives.



Actress Jenna told Glamour: "As soon as this baby comes into the world, Channing and I will figure it out real fast.”

Another parent-to-be who took the chance to thank her mum was Kim Kardashian.



Mother and manager Kim and Kris certainly have a close bond.



She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mom!!!!"

© Instagram

Meanwhile, Nicole Riche and Carrie Underwood decided to share some comedy snaps of themselves with their mothers.



Nicole posted a photo of herself as a child with her mum - with the pair wearing matching outfits - and the caption: "The one day a year I forgive her for this. Happy Mothers Day!"

Carrie Underwood tweeted: "In honor of Mother's Day, a silly pic of me and my amazing mom. She's everything I hope to be someday! Thanks, moms everywhere!"



Some of the showbiz mums out there also got involved - delighting in their roles as mothers.



Britney Spears tweeted: "I've got the two cutest boys in the world! Hope y'all are having as nice of a #mothersday as I am!"

© Instagram

Jessica Alba instagramed a photo of herself with her daughter Haven and the caption: "Lil Havie says "cheese" whilst tilting her head... Like mother like daughter #happymothersday."



Australians share the same date for Mother's Day and model Miranda Kerr posted three adorable photos to Instagram of herself with baby son Flynn.



She captioned the snaps: "Best Mothers Day ever with my little man," "pure joy," and "Feel so blessed to be a Mother ❤ Happy Mothers Day to all."