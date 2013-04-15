MTV Movie Awards 2013: Kim Kardashian covers up baby bump in tight black dress

Kim Kardashian may be pregnant, but she certainly isn't shunning glamour at the MTV Movie Awards 2013. The reality star is wearing a little black dress to the star-studded event - but we're not sure it's very flattering on her gorgeous pregnant shape.

Kim Kardashian's battle with maternity wear continues.

​

The pregnant reality star - who's expecting her first child with Kanye West in July - has turned up at the MTV Movie Awards 2013 in a little black dress.



Though the Saint Laurent mini-dress hugs Kim's growing curves, its huge flowing sleeves make the dress look shapeless and unflattering.

​

It's no secret that Kim has had problems dressing for her changing shape, with many of her maternity outfits hitting a bum note with the public.



Many viewers of the MTV Movie Awards were baffled as to why Kim was attending the event.



One tweeted: "Like why is Kim Kardashian at the MTV movie awards???? #soannoying."



Another wrote: "Oh i didnt know kim kardishan was an actress. She always gets the spotlight..so annoying #mtvmovieawards."



Kim has been hitting the headlines of late amid speculation she may not have been telling the truth about her due date.



While she's said to be expecting her baby with her rapper boyfriend in July, sources told the New York Post that her delivery date is actually earlier.



At a recent baby showed in LA, Kim was reportedly overheard saying her baby will be arriving in June.



This wouldn't come as a huge surprise, as Kim's baby bump is rather impressive!