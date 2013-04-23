Was Kristen Stewart seen getting into Rupert Sanders' car?

Kristen Stewart is one half of the Twilight super-couple with British hunk Robert Pattinson, so people couldn't believe it when they discovered she'd been cheating with Rupert Sanders last year. And it looks like she's been spotted with him again! Surely not?!

Kristen Stewart has been photographed getting into a car with an unknown man who looks suspiciously like her ex-lover Rupert Sanders.



These pictures were snapped on the same day her boyfriend Robert Pattinson flew out of LA alone.



The 23-year-old actress was spotted climbing into the passenger seat of a dark car, which seems to match the black Acura that director Rupert owns.



The Twilight star was seen approaching the vehicle after spending the evening out for dinner with girlfriends at the Mexican restaurant Malo Taqueria in Silver Lake, California.



Kristen was typically casual in jeans, converse and a hoody as she seemed to get into the car with her former flame.



The young star first met the 42-year-old father of two when they were filming Snow White And The Hunstman, which he directed.



Despite the fact Kristen was in a relationship with RPatz and Rupert was married to Liberty Ross, the pair embarked on a secret romance.



The affair came out in July 2012 when Us Weekly released pictures of the two together.



Kristen followed the pictures with an apology statement in which she said: "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."



Rob, 26, and Kristen were photographed together, looking happy and very much back together at Coachella last week and have been making the most of their time in LA since his return from Australia.



After months of trying to win Rob back, if that is Rupert in the car, it's going to take some serious explaining.



KStew, what are you doing?