Zayn Malik gives Perrie Edwards "a diamond ring" as she hints she's ready to marry

Pop star super-couple Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards have just celebrated their one-year anniversary - and it looks like marriage could be on the cards. Perrie has even joked that they're already engaged, before quickly retracting the statement...

The loved-up couple have just celebrated their one year anniversary and now Perrie has revealed: "I got proposed to."



But she quickly retracted the statement and insisted to OK! magazine: "I'm joking."



Perrie and Zayn might not be engaged just yet, but it's clearly on the South Shield girl's mind.



She admitted she'd like to be proposed to "one day".



Perrie added: "I think we'd all like that. It's a bit scary for the boy, though. What if the girl says no? That would be awful."

The 19-year-old has already picked what track she'd like to dance to on her wedding day.



She said: "I have a song - A Thousand Years by Christina Perri."



Romantic Zayn - one-fifth of One Direction - flew out to Paris to celebrate his one-year anniversary with Perrie this week.



Little Mix were working in the city so Zayn decided to surprise Perrie - and the pair were later spotted kissing and cuddling by the Eiffel Tower.



Zayn, 20, even reportedly treated Perrie to a diamond "friendship" ring from Tiffany.



A source told Heat magazine: "He really wanted to prove how much he loves her."

Despite reports earlier this year that Zayn had cheated with a stripper, the pair have worked through any issues and Perrie is clearly smitten with her man.



She told US magazine Twist: "Zayn is so lovely. You know things are good when you can’t wait to see the other person."



Perrie believes it's their bond as friends that makes their relationship work.



She added: "It’s a sense of friendship. The main thing I looked for is if he’s fun to be around, if I can have a laugh with him.



"When it’s more of a friendship, it can blossom."



Zayn and Perrie met during the recording of X Factor charity song Wishing On A Star in 2011 and it didn't take long for the 1D star to charm the pretty blonde.