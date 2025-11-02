Cold nights ahead? 382 fans rate this £24.49 WoodWick candle like a crackling fire for 50 hours

As the cold sets in, shoppers are chasing comfort, sound and scent from a candle that promises more than a flicker.
Tonight, a wooden‑wick glass candle is gaining ground in British homes, pairing a soft, dancing flame with the hush of a hearth.
Why this candle has people talking
The WoodWick Fireside Ellipse candle has surged in popularity because it adds a layer most candles miss: audible ambience. Sold at M&S for £24.49 during a 30% promotion, it has amassed 382 five‑star reviews and a reputation for a wick that actually crackles. Shoppers say it elevates an ordinary evening into something that feels warm, intimate and gently theatrical.
It doesn’t just glow; it crackles, adding the soft punctuation of a fireplace to quiet rooms and late‑night routines.
The key numbers at a glance
- Price: £24.49 at M&S during a 30% homeware offer
- Burn time: up to 50 hours
- Reviews: 382 five‑star ratings reported
- Wick: patented wooden strip that crackles and throws a taller, dancing flame
- Fragrance family: warm, woody and smoky
How the wooden wick creates that fireplace effect
Instead of a cotton thread, the WoodWick design uses a slim piece of wood. As the flame travels, the wood gently chars and tiny air pockets release, creating a soft crackle. The flame is a touch wider and more animated, so the candle throws both light and sound. The effect is subtle, not loud, and suits quiet rooms where you notice background texture—think reading corners, a bedroom wind‑down or a bath with the lights low.
The wick also helps form a broader melt pool across the top layer of wax. That matters because it encourages an even burn and helps the fragrance diffuse consistently rather than tunnelling into a narrow hole.
Scent profile, translated into everyday language
Fireside sits firmly on the woody side of the spectrum. Expect warmth rather than sweetness. There is brightness at the top—think bergamot and a clean apple peel edge—but the centre and dry‑down lean into amber, black oak and smoked mahogany, cushioned by vetiver and musk. In practice, it smells like a freshly lit log burner cleaned of soot: smooth, smoky, slightly leathery and very autumnal. It’s designed to fill a room without shouting, which makes it friendly to living rooms and bedrooms alike.
Warm amber, smoked woods and a clean musk base produce that “pulled‑on jumper, curtains drawn, kettle on” feeling.
Design that helps it burn evenly
The ellipse vessel is wider and lower than a typical jar, which encourages the wax to melt edge‑to‑edge. That shape reduces wasted wax and supports the crackling wick. The glass feels weighty on a coffee table and the neutral grey wax tone blends with most schemes, from pale Scandi to darker, moody palettes.
Price, value and availability
At £24.49 during the current M&S offer, the cost per hour comes in at roughly 49p if you reach the full 50‑hour burn. That undercuts many premium home‑fragrance lines. M&S routinely offers free delivery above a set basket value, free returns in‑store and next‑day Click & Collect, which helps if you’re gifting or replacing before the weekend.
|Feature
|WoodWick Fireside Ellipse
|Typical jar candle
|Wick
|Patented wooden strip, audible crackle
|Cotton thread, silent
|Burn time
|Up to 50 hours
|35–45 hours (comparable sizes)
|Scent style
|Warm woods, amber, musk
|Varies; often floral or sweet
|Ambience
|Light + sound + movement
|Light and scent only
|Best use
|Evening wind‑downs, cosy spaces
|General everyday fragrance
Set‑up and care to avoid tunnelling
Give the first burn enough time for the wax to liquefy right across to the glass—usually 30 to 60 minutes. That sets the “memory” of the wax and stops a well forming down the centre. Afterwards, aim for 3–4‑hour sessions so the wooden wick has time to stabilise and the pool stays even. Before each relight, pinch away loose, blackened wood so the flame remains steady and the crackle stays audible.
Train the candle on the first burn: full melt to the edges now saves hours of wasted wax later.
Who will love it—and who might not
If you enjoy smoky, woody fragrances and the quiet theatre of a flame that pops, this lands right in your lane. It suits small to medium living rooms, bedrooms and snug corners where you read or watch films. If you prefer bright florals or you want silence for deep work, the gentle crackle may feel distracting. Fragrance‑sensitive households might opt for short sessions or place it in a larger, better ventilated room.
Safety and placement notes
- Set the candle on a heat‑safe, stable surface, away from curtains and draughts.
- Keep a 10 cm halo clear of books, frames and foliage; glass warms as the melt pool expands.
- Never leave a burning candle unattended; extinguish before sleep or when you step out.
- Store with the lid on between burns to protect the wick and preserve scent oils.
- Pets and small children are curious—position out of reach and consider higher shelves.
What shoppers say is driving the rush
Value and novelty run side by side here. A noticeable 30% reduction brings a premium brand into gifting range, while the wooden wick offers a new sensory angle. The review count—382 five‑star ratings—signals consistent performance across homes, not just a handful of lucky burns. The calm, woody fragrance keeps it from feeling seasonal‑novelty; it reads autumn and winter, but it doesn’t jar in spring evenings either.
Extra context you can use
How to boost the cosy factor without spending more
Layer the candle with a dimmed floor lamp at 30–40% brightness to stop glare from overpowering the flame. Place the jar about a metre from you to hear the crackle clearly without it competing with the television. If your coffee table is reflective, use a coaster or wooden tray to soften the light and improve stability.
When to light it for best effect
Time the burn for the start of your evening routine. Light as you prep supper, let the first pool form while you eat, then shift it to your sitting spot for the second hour. You’ll get an even pool, consistent scent and the most audible crackle during the quietest part of the night.
Cost check and alternatives
At roughly 49p per hour at the sale price, the Fireside Ellipse undercuts many luxury candles that sit above 60p per hour with similar burn times. If you like the sound but prefer cleaner air, open a window on vent lock for five minutes during or after a session to refresh the room without losing the warmth.