Cold nights ahead: could Aldi’s £9.99 Silentnight fleece mattress cover keep you warm and cut bills?

As temperatures dip and purses tighten, bedtime comfort becomes a battleground where warmth, cost and convenience all collide for Britons.
Aldi is betting that a simple layer will do the heavy lifting this autumn. From Thursday 16 October, the retailer puts the Silentnight Mattress Cover on shelves in double (£9.99) and king (£11.99). It promises a cosy boost without a plug, using teddy fleece fabric and a 3 tog rating to trap body heat and steady your sleep.
Why a £9.99 fleece layer is grabbing attention
Heating a whole home for eight hours is expensive. Warming the person in the bed is not. That’s the logic behind a mattress cover that acts like insulation between you and your mattress, building a pocket of still air under your fitted sheet.
Silentnight’s version leans on teddy fleece for fast, tactile warmth. The fabric feels plush at first touch and reduces the shock of cold sheets. An elasticated skirt grips the sides of the mattress, so the layer stays flat and crease-free. The cover is also hypoallergenic, a useful detail for sensitive skin.
At 3 tog, it adds a meaningful bump in thermal resistance. It won’t replace a winter duvet. It will close the gap for cold sleepers who shiver even with a thicker quilt. You can wash it at 30°C, skip the iron, and air-dry it on a rack. That keeps running costs low and upkeep simple.
In store from Thursday 16 October: double £9.99, king £11.99. No electricity. 3 tog warmth. Teddy fleece feel.
The practical bonus is protection. The cover shields your mattress from the odd spill, sweat, and scuff. If you do not already use a protector, this adds a layer of defence while boosting comfort.
How it works on your bed
Fit it on top of the mattress, then stretch the skirt down the sides. Pull a fitted sheet over the top. The fleece sits close to your body, so your natural warmth is trapped quickly. Pair it with a brushed cotton sheet for extra grip on heat.
- Best for cold sleepers who wake chilly around 3–5am.
- Handy for renters and students who cannot control central heating overnight.
- Comforting for shift workers who sleep in colder daytime rooms.
- Useful for allergy-conscious households thanks to the hypoallergenic finish.
- Low-fuss care: 30°C wash, air-dry, no ironing.
Electric blanket or mattress cover: what’s smarter?
Both aim to keep you warm in bed, but they do it differently. An electric blanket adds active heat with running costs measured in pence per hour. A fleece mattress cover adds passive heat by trapping air and reducing heat loss. For many, the sweet spot is passive warmth most nights, with an electric throw or blanket reserved for icy snaps.
|Option
|What it does
|Typical running cost
|Fleece mattress cover (3 tog)
|Insulates, reduces heat loss, no power
|£0 per night (wash cost only)
|Electric blanket/underblanket
|Adds direct heat with adjustable settings
|Usually a few pence per hour depending on model and tariff
|Heated throw
|Targeted warmth on sofa or bed, flexible use
|Similar to electric blanket
If you use an electric blanket, check the manufacturer’s instructions on layering. Do not trap an electric blanket where heat cannot dissipate safely. Keep it flat, avoid creases, and follow the stated placement on the mattress relative to protectors and toppers.
What does 3 tog really mean?
Tog is a measure of thermal resistance. Higher numbers mean better insulation. Duvets range from around 1–4 tog for summer to 13.5–15 tog for deep winter. A 3 tog mattress cover doesn’t compete with a 15 tog duvet. Instead, it plugs heat leaks from below, similar to putting a rug on a cold floor. That underlayer can make your existing duvet feel more effective.
Aldi’s wider winter bedding picks
The cover lands alongside a 15 tog duvet for those who sleep cold, plus a Teddy Duvet Set in green, grey, beige and brown. Layering these pieces can transform a bed into a calm, warm cocoon without touching the thermostat.
Think in layers: a fleecy underlay, brushed cotton sheets, a winter-weight duvet, and a snug cover set trap air and keep heat where you need it.
Who might skip it, and what to check first
Hot sleepers may find a fleece layer too warm outside the coldest months. If you own a thick memory foam topper, check your total bed height. An overstretched skirt can pop off corners at night.
Measure mattress depth and compare it to the skirt depth before buying. For asthma or dust mite concerns, wash on a regular schedule. Air-drying preserves the fleece pile and reduces microfibre shedding. If you must tumble-dry, use a low heat and remove while slightly damp to keep the fabric plush.
Care for the room too. A colder room with high humidity can feel clammy even with warm bedding. Ventilate in the morning to release moisture, then close curtains before dusk to hold heat.
Quick checklist before you buy
- Size: double (£9.99) or king (£11.99).
- Depth: confirm the skirt fits your mattress plus any topper.
- Fabric: teddy fleece for instant cosiness; pair with brushed cotton sheets.
- Care: 30°C wash, air-dry recommended to preserve pile.
- Allergies: hypoallergenic finish can help sensitive skin.
- Heating plan: combine with a winter duvet to avoid running the boiler overnight.
Will it actually cut your bills?
Homes lose a slice of their heat through the night. If your bed runs warmer, you can often nudge the thermostat down a degree after lights out or start the heating later. That reduces central heating run-time while your core stays comfortable under the covers. The upfront cost is a tenner for a double, so the break-even point comes quickly if the cover delays or shortens boiler use over several cold nights.
For many households, the practical win is comfort rather than a line-item saving. Sleeping through, without waking to add a jumper, pays back in energy and mood the next day. That matters in January as much as on your gas statement.
Common questions, answered
- Does it work on deep mattresses? Yes, if the skirt depth matches. Check the label or product listing for the exact measurement.
- Can I use it with an electric blanket? Follow the electric blanket’s manual for layering and safety. Keep cords flat, avoid bunching, and never use a damaged blanket.
- Will it feel sweaty? Fleece warms quickly. Pair with breathable cotton sheets and ventilate the room each morning.
- How often should I wash it? In winter, aim for every two to four weeks, or sooner after spills.
A few smart add-ons if you feel the cold
Small changes compound. Draught-proof gaps around windows and doors. Swap to brushed cotton pillowcases to warm your face and neck faster. Keep a lightweight heated throw in the living room for evenings, then switch to passive layers once in bed. If aches keep you awake, warm your feet with socks; warm extremities help the rest of the body relax.
If you share a bed with a warm sleeper, try a split approach. Use the fleece cover across the whole mattress, but choose a duvet with different warmth on each side or add a light blanket to your half only. Personalising layers prevents thermostat battles at 2am.