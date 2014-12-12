Looking for the best pancake recipe that's simple and easy to make? We have you covered. We've got all the most delicious homemade pancake mix recipes right here so whether you want classic British pancakes, fluffy American ones or even vegan pancakes, you can make them all from scratch in no time at all. Here's how!

How To Make Pancakes | Pancake Recipe

We Brits know how to make pancakes, after thousands of years practice we've got the pancake recipe down. We'd go as far as saying it's the best pancake recipe of the lot. Thicker than crepes, delicious with savoury and sweet fillings and easy to roll, the British pancake is a true all rounder.



So if you want to know how to make pancakes for pancake day or any other time of year (because let's face it pancakes taste good pretty much any day of the year!) try our easy peasy British pancake recipe now!



All you'll need is a large bowl (or you can use a food processor if you have one), a large frying pan, a wooden spoon, a ladle and a spatula or "fish slice".



And of course your best flipping technique!

Pancake Recipe 1: British Pancake Recipe

Makes about 6 large pancakes



Ingredients:

4tbsp plain flour (about 100g)

1 large free range egg

½ pint semi-skimmed milk + water (about 300ml - ¾ milk ¼ water)

Pinch of salt

Butter for frying

How to make pancakes:

Sieve the flour and salt into a large bowl and make a well in the mixture.



Break in the egg and stir to make a breadcrumby mix.



In a jug add 1/3 of a pint of milk and top up with water to make 1/2 a pint (200ml milk, 100ml water) - this makes a lovely light batter.



Add the milk and the water mix bit by bit, beating constantly to avoid lumps.



Tip:*If you have a food processor just throw all the ingredients in and zap until smooth!



Pop a large frying pan over a medium heat.



Add a large knob of butter (roughly 50g) and melt.



Pour the excess butter into a small bowl and reserve it for later.



Using a ladle pour a spoonful of the pancake batter into the hot pan and swirl to get a full covering - cook for about 1 min each side (it's ready when it's easy to flip over).



Serve immediately with sugar and lemon or other exciting toppings. We love cheese and Marmite for an extra British twist! Delicious!!

Pancake Filling Ideas

Pancake Recipe 2: Fluffy American Pancakes

Our American cousins do a pretty good pancake themselves! Fluffy, thick and sweet, the American pancake is served in a stack and is popular with maple syrup and bacon. It's a sweeter, more filling affair and also tastes great with lashings of honey and fresh fruit.



We can't argue with these delightful fluffy breakfast staple... although we usually prefer to eat them as dessert.



Pancake recipes don't get better than this!



Ingredients:



135g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp caster sugar

130ml milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp melted butter plus extra for cooking



How to make American pancakes:

Sieve the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a bowl.



​In a jug lightly whisk together the egg and milk when that's combined whisk in the melted butter.



Use a fork to beat the milk mixture into the flour mixture until it's smooth and the lumps have disappeared.



Heat a large non-stick frying pan or griddle pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter.



As soon as the butter is melted and beginning to bubble, add a level ladle of batter - add as many as you can fit.



The batter should be thick and should easily settle into a puffy cake on the pan's surface without spreading too much.



Wait until the top of the pancake begins to bubble, then flip it. As it cooks it will raise about 1cm or so.



When they're golden on both sides serve or pop them in a warm oven while you use up your batter.



(Note: if you want you can add a handful of fresh blueberries to your batter before you cook for blueberry pancakes)

American Pancake Topping Ideas

