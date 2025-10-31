DWP winter cash shock for pensioners: are you among the 5 groups losing £100–£300 this year?

Another cold season looms, budgets feel tight, and letters from Whitehall are landing on doormats across the country.
The DWP has set out who will and won’t get help with heating bills this winter, as millions brace for higher energy use and fresh tax code changes. Here’s what has changed, who is affected, and what to do now.
Five groups ruled out at a glance
About nine million people will still receive £100 to £300, but five specific groups will not qualify this year.
The winter fuel payment has been reinstated for 2025 after a June policy U-turn. While most over-66s who meet the age and residency rules will be paid automatically, the DWP has confirmed five categories will miss out:
- You earn more than £35,000 in the 2025/26 tax year; HMRC will claw back the payment through your tax code or self assessment unless you opt out.
- You were in an NHS hospital receiving free treatment for the whole qualifying week of 15–21 September 2025 (and the equivalent qualifying week the previous year).
- You were in prison for the entire qualifying week of 15–21 September 2025.
- You live in a care home, receive certain means-tested benefits, and have lived there continuously since 23 June 2025 or earlier.
- You are under immigration control and your leave prohibits access to public funds.
If you fall into one of these groups, the winter fuel payment will not be paid, even if you meet the age condition.
What eligible pensioners will get and when
Those who qualify can expect between £100 and £300. Most payments arrive in November or December, and you should get a letter in October or November confirming the amount and the payment window.
You usually do not need to apply. The DWP pays most people automatically to the same account used for their State Pension or other benefits. Keep your details up to date to avoid delays.
Key dates and how it works
|Step
|When
|What to expect
|Qualifying week
|15–21 September 2025
|DWP checks age, residency and circumstances for eligibility.
|Notification letter
|October–November
|Letter shows the amount due and expected payment date.
|Payment
|November–December
|Money paid automatically to your usual account.
|Tax adjustments
|From April 2026
|HMRC adjusts your code or self assessment if you earned over £35,000.
The income rule: what happens if you earn over £35,000
If your taxable income for 2025/26 exceeds £35,000, HMRC will recover the winter fuel payment. For those on PAYE, this typically appears as a tax code change during the following tax year. Self-employed people and higher earners will settle it via their self assessment return. You can also opt out upfront to avoid any later recovery.
Above £35,000? Expect HMRC to claw back the winter fuel payment through PAYE or self assessment.
Care homes, hospital stays and prison: the fine print
Some care home residents can still receive support, but not if both of the following apply:
- You receive a qualifying means-tested benefit, such as Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Income Support, income-based JSA, or income-related ESA.
- You have lived in a care home continuously since 23 June 2025 or earlier.
Hospital stays and custodial sentences during the 15–21 September qualifying week also block payment. The DWP uses that specific week to assess your circumstances, so a full-week stay can make a decisive difference.
Letters, scams and staying safe
Genuine DWP letters will not ask you to share bank details by email, text or social media. Be wary of calls or messages that push you to hand over passwords or card numbers. If in doubt, contact the relevant government helpline using a number you find independently.
Never give your bank details to anyone who contacts you unexpectedly about winter fuel payments.
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland: know your nation’s scheme
England and Wales follow the DWP rules above. Northern Ireland residents may qualify under arrangements delivered by the Executive, with criteria mirroring those in England and Wales.
Scotland does not pay the winter fuel payment. Instead, eligible residents can receive the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment, a separate devolved scheme with different mechanics. Check the Scottish rules if you live north of the border, as names, timings and amounts differ.
What to check now
- Your age and residency status on 15–21 September 2025.
- Any hospital, prison or care home stays covering the full qualifying week.
- Your expected 2025/26 taxable income against the £35,000 threshold.
- That your bank details and address are current with the DWP or Pension Service.
- Whether you should opt out to avoid a later tax recovery.
Two real-world examples
A 68-year-old part-time worker earning £36,200 will receive the winter fuel payment automatically, but HMRC will recover it through her 2026/27 tax code. She could choose to opt out now to avoid the clawback.
A 74-year-old in a care home who gets Pension Credit and has lived there since before 23 June 2025 will not receive the payment. If he leaves the care home or his benefit status changes in a future year, his eligibility could change too.
How to maximise your winter support
Check Pension Credit eligibility if your income is modest. Even a small award can open the door to wider help with energy, council tax and health costs. Review direct debits and meter readings ahead of winter to avoid bill shocks. If your circumstances changed after the qualifying week, keep documentation; the DWP may request evidence when assessing future payments.
Finally, keep an eye on your tax code from April 2026 if you earned above £35,000. If the winter fuel payment appears as a deduction and you opted out, contact HMRC to correct the record. Staying organised now reduces the chance of paying more than you should later on.