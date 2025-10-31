Ellie Goldstein’s Strictly wobble decoded: 17 points, watery eyes and what you missed live

A bright debut, fierce lights and a flurry of online chatter set a whirlwind tone for Strictly’s opening weekend.
Model Ellie Goldstein stepped out with Vito Coppola for a week-one cha-cha-cha that got people talking for more than the score alone. A few moments caught on camera sparked speculation about her mood, even as the night delivered the usual glitter, nerves and studio heat.
Ellie Goldstein clears the air after week one
Goldstein, who became the first Vogue cover star with Down syndrome in 2023, faced a new kind of spotlight on Saturday. She and professional partner Vito Coppola opened their campaign with a lively cha-cha-cha that the judges marked at 17 points. Some viewers praised her timing. Others worried she looked near tears after the critique.
Comments on X drifted quickly from excitement to concern. People wondered if the score had stung or the pressure had proved heavy. Backstage, cameras briefly showed sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer offering kind words as the couples gathered near the floor.
Goldstein addressed the chatter directly: her eyes looked watery because the day ran long, not because she felt upset.
She posted reassurance on her official Facebook page on Sunday. She said she felt thrilled to perform and proud to be on the programme. She thanked family, her agents, the Strictly crew and Coppola. She described the stage as a place where she feels strong, confident and very much herself.
“I’m doing well and I’m happy,” she told supporters, adding that she doesn’t want Down syndrome to define who she is on or off the dancefloor.
What viewers saw in the studio
On the judges’ panel, Anton Du Beke singled out timing as a strength while noting that footwork can improve. A first week cha-cha-cha often exposes nerves and technique in equal measure. The 17-point total sits in the middle of typical opening-night scores.
|Dance
|Score
|Partner
|Week
|Cha-cha-cha
|17
|Vito Coppola
|Launch weekend
Moments later, a brief shot of Goldstein dabbing at her eyes prompted a flood of concerned posts. The clip circulated without context, which helped the worry spread. Her note the next day put that to bed while keeping focus on the dancing.
What she actually said — and why it matters
Goldstein’s message did three things. It reassured fans about her wellbeing. It reframed the narrative around performance rather than pity. And it pressed the point that disability is one thread in her life, not the headline.
She emphasised joy, belonging and agency on a stage where contestants often fight nerves long before they fight for tens.
This matters because Strictly reaches millions each weekend. Representation on primetime still shapes expectations well beyond the studio. Seeing a successful model who happens to have Down syndrome compete, take feedback and return with energy helps normalise inclusion on mainstream television.
Scoring, voting and the ‘carry-over’ twist
Shirley Ballas flagged a tweak to the format on launch night. No one left the competition this weekend, and the judges’ scores will roll over to next week.
- Judges’ marks from week one carry into next weekend’s leaderboard.
- Public voting starts when the lines open next week.
- Combined totals then determine the bottom two for the first dance-off.
- The head judge retains the casting vote if the panel splits.
This setup rewards early consistency without punishing first-night nerves. For couples who landed mid-table, it gives time to polish technique and build momentum. For Goldstein and Coppola, a cleaner leg action and more attack through the hip could unlock a jump in marks.
Why eyes water under stage lights
Several practical factors can make eyes glaze or water after a long broadcast day:
- Hot, bright lights can dry the ocular surface, then trigger tearing.
- Make-up and hairspray particles can irritate the eyes after hours in the chair.
- Late finishes and dehydration often amplify sensitivity.
- Adrenaline rises and falls during live routines, which affects tear ducts for some people.
These effects are common on live sets. They say little about a person’s mood. Goldstein chose to clarify because her brief on-camera moment, detached from context, took on a life of its own online.
Inside the first show: the other talking points
Elsewhere on the floor, Apprentice alumnus Thomas Skinner leaned into a knowingly awkward paso doble that split opinion. The moment underlined the show’s mix of earnest learning and entertainment. Producers balanced that with Ballas’s format tweak to keep jeopardy low in the opening week.
No eliminations on opening weekend; judges’ marks carry over; the real contest starts when the public vote opens.
That breathing space matters for couples learning to manage cameras, live music and pressure. Several celebrities treat week one as a chance to test stamina, nail entrances and grasp the geography of the set. Improvement often arrives fast once muscle memory kicks in.
Vito Coppola’s mentoring role
Coppola has a track record of drawing confidence from partners by drilling timing and posture, then layering performance. For a cha-cha-cha, he will likely focus on straighter legs, clearer pressure through the balls of the feet and sharper weight transfers. Those tweaks can add two or three points in a single week when the basics settle.
What to watch for next week
Keep an eye on three cues that signal progress for Goldstein and Coppola:
- Cleaner foot placement on the 2 in cha-cha timing or steadier rise and fall if they switch to ballroom.
- Better connection in hold, which makes pivots and underarm turns tidier.
- Relaxed shoulders and a lifted sternum, which help sell confidence to the judges.
Fans can support by voting once lines open and by keeping feedback constructive on social media. Contestants read messages in the gaps between rehearsals. Encouragement travels further than speculation.
Why representation on Strictly changes the conversation
Goldstein’s casting builds on a slow, tangible shift in television. She brings fashion credentials, a growing profile and a willingness to be judged on craft. Her presence shows that primetime dance is not reserved for a narrow idea of who belongs under the mirrorball. The more audiences engage with performance rather than preconception, the healthier the programme becomes.
For viewers new to the show, a simple frame helps: every week is a reset on effort, not on dignity. Scores provide targets, not verdicts. A 17 with clean timing is a platform. With rehearsal, that base can turn into 24 or more, especially if musicality holds and nerves settle.