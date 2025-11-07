Families, ready to save? EasyJet adds 11 Newcastle routes: 19 destinations from £36.99 by March 2026

Holiday plans look brighter for North East households, with shorter journeys to the airport and fresh sunshine choices on the horizon.
More seats, new cities and extra beach options are landing at Newcastle Airport as EasyJet expands its schedule through spring and summer 2026. Families across Tyne and Wear, County Durham, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and southern Scotland gain a closer gateway to Europe without the long motorway slog.
What’s changing and when
EasyJet will open 11 additional routes from Newcastle starting 22 March 2026. Antalya in Turkey and Enfidha in Tunisia lead the rollout on day one. Malaga follows on 23 March for classic Costa del Sol breaks. Further services to Nice, Dalaman, Malta and Reus are slated to join by the end of March, with Corfu arriving in April. High summer adds Prague and Sharm el Sheikh from 3 August, with Sharm el Sheikh planned at twice weekly.
This expansion lifts EasyJet’s Newcastle map to 19 destinations, alongside established favourites such as Paris, Palma, Geneva and Amsterdam. Lead-in fares start at £36.99 one way, and package options via EasyJet Holidays are on sale, including seven nights self-catering at the 3-star Ukino Terrace in Faro from £402 per person for April 2026 departures.
Newcastle gains 11 extra EasyJet routes from March 2026, taking the total to 19 destinations with fares from £36.99.
Key routes at a glance
|Route
|Country
|Start date
|Typical frequency
|Family angle
|Antalya
|Turkey
|22 Mar 2026
|TBC
|All-inclusive resorts, waterparks, long beaches
|Enfidha
|Tunisia
|22 Mar 2026
|TBC
|Gateway to Hammamet and Sousse resorts
|Malaga
|Spain
|23 Mar 2026
|TBC
|Costa del Sol, family-friendly promenades
|Nice
|France
|Late Mar 2026
|TBC
|City-and-beach, easy rail to Antibes and Monaco
|Dalaman
|Turkey
|Late Mar 2026
|TBC
|Turquoise Coast, boat trips, calmer coves
|Malta
|Malta
|Late Mar 2026
|TBC
|History, lagoons, compact and easy to navigate
|Reus
|Spain
|Late Mar 2026
|TBC
|PortAventura theme park within reach
|Corfu
|Greece
|Apr 2026
|TBC
|Sandy bays, short transfers to north-east coast
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|Aug 2026
|TBC
|Compact city break for teens and culture fans
|Sharm el Sheikh
|Egypt
|3 Aug 2026
|Twice weekly
|Red Sea snorkelling and resort hotels
Exact flight days and additional frequencies will publish in stages, so families planning school holiday trips should keep an eye on the timetable as more seats appear.
Why this shift helps families
Parents want shorter journeys, simpler logistics and prices that hold up during peak weeks. A local departure point ticks all three. A drive to Newcastle can cut fuel spend, parking time and motorway stress compared with trips to Manchester or the London airports. That means fewer meltdowns in the back seat and more time by the pool.
Closer departures mean you keep cash for ice creams and day trips rather than burning it on a long drive south.
Newcastle Airport also brings helpful touches for those travelling with buggies, car seats and cabin bags. It recently won “best in the world” for airports handling under five million passengers at the 2024 Routes World Awards, recognition that reflects smoother flows and service standards. When you juggle naps and snacks, a calmer terminal makes a difference.
Time and money saved
- Shorter drive, cheaper parking: regional lots often undercut big hubs on weekly rates.
- Earlier home arrival: late-evening landings turn into same-night bedtimes, not motorway midnight runs.
- Fewer transfers: one security lane, one boarding gate, less risk of missed connections.
- Better seat choice: new routes open with wide availability, which helps larger family groups sit together.
How to land the best fare
Book as calendars open for your target week and monitor prices for a few days to spot dips. Midweek departures often carry lower fares than Friday or Saturday. Consider shifting by a day at half-term to avoid the tightest peak. Pack smart to keep add-ons down: one overhead bag per person can cover a week if you share toiletries and rotate outfits.
Bundles from EasyJet Holidays can beat DIY in school holidays. The Faro example from £402 per person for seven nights self-catering in April 2026 works out near £1,608 for a family of four before bags and transfers. Packages usually include luggage and hotel taxes, which helps with budgeting.
What Newcastle Airport offers
The award signals strong airline partnerships and a user-friendly terminal. Families will value clear wayfinding, a manageable walk to gates, and facilities geared to early departures. Pre-booked security fast track can reduce queuing at busy times, while on-site hotels suit dawn flights. Baby-changing points sit across the terminal, and many restaurants provide children’s menus.
Where these routes can take you
Antalya and Dalaman suit beach-first travellers who like generous pools, on-site kids’ clubs and family rooms. Enfidha opens Tunisia’s broad sandy strands, with Hammamet’s shallow waters popular for younger swimmers. Reus places PortAventura and Ferrari Land within striking distance, so thrill-seekers can pair a beach stay with rollercoasters.
Malaga offers tapas, free playgrounds by the promenade and rail links to Fuengirola and Torremolinos. Nice delivers a city–sea mix and day trips along the Riviera by train. Malta adds fortresses, boat caves and short drives, so you spend more time doing than travelling.
Corfu’s north-east coastline gives gentle coves and family-run tavernas. Prague fits a long weekend with teens: castles, riverside walks and easy trams. Sharm el Sheikh brings warm seas even as autumn begins at home, plus snorkelling straight from hotel jetties. Do check heat exposure in high summer for Egypt and southern Turkey and plan plenty of shade time.
Worked example: a family of four
Take a spring week to Malaga. If you catch £36.99 one-way seats both directions, your base fare totals about £295.92 for four. Add two 23kg hold bags at typical low-season rates and you might add £120–£160 return. Seats together could add another £40–£60 depending on row and timing. Airport parking at Newcastle for seven days may sit around tens rather than hundreds if you book early. You can still land a sub-£600 transport total in shoulder season, leaving a healthy slice for accommodation and activities.
Booking checks before you pay
- Passports: ensure six months’ validity where required and blank pages for stamps.
- Authorisations: the EU’s ETIAS system is slated to begin soon; verify requirements for your 2026 trip.
- Insurance: cover medical care, cancellations, and supplier failure; add gadget cover if needed.
- Heat management: pick morning pool time and late-afternoon outings in hotter destinations.
- Transfers: price hotel shuttles or pre-booked taxis against public transport to avoid surge fares.
Risks and trade-offs to consider
New routes can flex in frequency as schedules mature, so build some date flexibility if you can. Summer storms across southern Europe can nudge timings. Keep essentials, medication and one change of clothes in cabin bags. Prices rise sharply around late July and the last week of October; aim for early June or late August if your school calendar allows.
Smart ways to make the most of it
Split your trip between a beach base and a city finale. Nice pairs with Antibes; Malaga links neatly to Granada by rail; Prague folds into a two-night culture stop ahead of the new school term. If you prefer packages, compare self-catering against half-board and price supermarket breakfasts; many families save more by mixing meals out with simple apartment cooking.
Finally, keep your alerts set. As Newcastle’s timetable fills out for 2026, more seats and flight times should drop onto the grid. That means better odds of grabbing the exact school-friendly departure you need at a wallet-friendly price.