Families, ready to save? EasyJet adds 11 Newcastle routes from £36.99: will you grab seats for 2026?

Queues shrink, options grow, and sand feels closer than ever. The North East gets a fresh shot at sunshine.
Families from Tyne to Tees have a new reason to keep passports handy. EasyJet will roll out a bundle of new departures from Newcastle Airport across spring and summer 2026, putting beach weeks and quick city breaks within easier reach and tighter budgets.
What’s changing at Newcastle airport
The carrier is adding 11 routes in stages, starting in late March 2026 and continuing into August. Early launches include Turkish and Tunisian favourites for resort stays, followed by Spanish and French staples, a Greek island for April, and late-summer additions that mix culture and Red Sea sunshine.
Key dates: first flights lift off from 22 March 2026, with fares advertised from £36.99 one way.
When the final route goes live, Newcastle’s easyJet network will reach 19 destinations, reducing the need for long drives to airports further south for many families in North East England and the Borders.
The first flights on the board
The schedule begins on 22 March with Antalya in Turkey and Enfidha in Tunisia. Malaga follows on 23 March. By the end of March, seats also appear for Nice, Dalaman, Malta and Reus. Corfu joins in April, with Prague and Sharm el Sheikh arriving for late summer. EasyJet Holidays packages launch alongside flights, with sample deals showing self-catering options from early spring.
Newcastle Airport won “best in the world” in its size category at the 2024 Routes World Awards, a boon for families who value a smooth start to their trip.
Routes, start dates and who they suit
|Destination
|Country
|Start date
|Family appeal
|Notes
|Antalya
|Turkey
|22 Mar 2026
|All-inclusive resorts, big pools, waterparks
|Spring sun with long beach season
|Enfidha
|Tunisia
|22 Mar 2026
|Value resort stays on the Sahel coast
|Check entry rules before booking
|Malaga
|Spain
|23 Mar 2026
|Costa del Sol beaches with a proper city centre
|Good for short breaks and half terms
|Nice
|France
|By end Mar 2026
|Riviera promenades and coastal trains
|Handy for Antibes and Monaco day trips
|Dalaman
|Turkey
|By end Mar 2026
|Turquoise Coast resorts, boat days
|Warm seas from late spring
|Malta
|Malta
|By end Mar 2026
|Compact island, easy buses, historic forts
|Plenty of family-friendly bays
|Reus
|Spain
|By end Mar 2026
|Gateway to PortAventura World
|Short transfer to Salou and Cambrils
|Corfu
|Greece
|Apr 2026
|Ionian beaches, calm coves, villa stays
|Best from late May for warmth
|Faro
|Portugal
|Apr 2026
|Algarve resorts and surf schools
|Self-catering deals highlighted for spring
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|Aug 2026
|Walkable old town, trams and castles
|Great for older kids and teens
|Sharm el Sheikh
|Egypt
|From 3 Aug 2026
|Red Sea reefs, snorkelling, resort pools
|Twice weekly service announced
Why families in the North East will feel the difference
- Shorter journeys to the airport cut stress and fuel costs, especially with small children.
- More direct routes mean fewer connections and fewer chances for delays to snowball.
- Low lead-in fares create options for shoulder-season escapes on modest budgets.
- Airport facilities designed for quick processing help with buggies and bags.
For households in County Durham, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Cumbria and the Scottish Borders, a stronger Newcastle schedule pulls holiday planning back to the local area. That matters during half terms and summer weeks when motorway jams and long security queues elsewhere can derail even the best-laid plans.
Prices, packages and what to expect
Fares and holiday bundles
EasyJet lists one-way fares from £36.99 on selected dates. Prices move with demand, school calendars and luggage choices, so early planning helps. The airline’s package arm pairs flights with accommodation; sample spring offers show seven-night self-catering options around the £400 per person mark, which can undercut piecemeal bookings when transfers are included.
Airport experience and access
Newcastle’s recent Routes World accolade for airports under five million passengers signals consistent performance on airline partnerships and passenger journey. Families get straightforward transport too: the Metro stops at the terminal, and parking typically sits within a short shuttle or walk, which trims time from door to gate.
Eleven new routes, 19 destinations in total, and a terminal recognised for delivering a smoother start to your holiday.
Practical tips before you book
- Check school holiday dates for your council; shifting by a day can change fares sharply.
- Hold luggage costs vary: compare a family-sized checked bag with paid large cabin bags to see which wins on price.
- Seat selection: easyJet seats children under 12 with an accompanying adult; choose seats early if you want a specific row.
- Visas and entry: Turkey and Egypt usually require visas or e-visas; Tunisia rules differ by nationality; Prague, Nice, Malaga, Malta, Reus and Corfu sit in the Schengen area. UK travellers should watch for the rollout of ETIAS travel authorisation and check official guidance close to departure.
- Insurance: add cancellation and medical cover that includes resort waterparks and snorkelling if you plan them.
- Heat planning: for Egypt and southern Turkey, try early morning activities and pool breaks at midday in high summer.
Who benefits and when to go
Resort-heavy picks such as Antalya, Dalaman, Enfidha and Sharm el Sheikh suit families chasing sun and large hotel complexes. Reus gives theme-park thrills at PortAventura without long transfers. Malaga and Nice work for mixed groups that want beaches with museums and markets. Corfu and Malta reward May and June travel, when seas warm and crowds feel manageable.
If you aim to spend less, consider late April, early May, or mid-September. Those weeks often bring milder temperatures and lower room rates, with beaches still very usable. Pack layers for coastal breezes on the Riviera and Andalusia in spring.
What this could mean for the region
More routes from Newcastle keep leisure spending local, support jobs at the terminal and widen inbound tourism potential for city events and Northumberland’s coast. Over time, a busier schedule can attract additional aircraft based at the airport, which tends to stabilise fares and add flight times that suit both weekenders and longer stays.
Timetables can shift, and not every route runs daily. If you need specific dates—such as a wedding or a fixed school break—set fare alerts early and price both packages and flight-only options. For flexible families, the new spread of destinations lets you pick the weather, culture and cost profile that fits your year, with far less time on the A1 and far more time on the beach.