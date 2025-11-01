Fancy a Cotswolds escape for £195 a night with your family : will you grab 25% off by 30 Sept?

Golden fields, crisp evenings and a quiet corner of the Cotswolds are calling those seeking comfort without compromise this autumn.
TV favourite Adam Henson, the 59-year-old Countryfile presenter, has opened two cosy cabins at Cotswold Farm Park for public stays, blending glamping charm with proper home comforts on the rolling hills near the Oxfordshire border.
A familiar face opens the gate
Henson has fronted the BBC’s Countryfile since 2001. He now invites guests to bed down on his patch, with two new sustainably minded cabins designed for short breaks, family weekends and off-peak countryside resets. The spot sits in the northern Cotswolds, with big-sky views, hedgerows busy with wildlife and footpaths that start right outside.
From £195 per night for up to four people, dog-friendly, and Farm Park admission included throughout your stay.
The pair, named Ash Cabin and Oak Cabin, sleep four and arrive fully kitted for self-catering. Each comes with a sitting area, dining nook and TV for slow evenings after a day among the fields. Design leans warm and unfussy, with durable finishes that shrug off muddy boots and pawprints.
What you get for the price
Space and sleeping options
|Cabin
|Bed setup
|Sleeps
|Guide price
|Dogs
|Ash
|Two double beds
|4
|From £195 per night
|Yes
|Oak
|One double, bunk with two singles
|4
|From £195 per night
|Yes
Layouts differ slightly, which helps families pick a setup that suits children’s ages or snorers’ needs. Both hold a proper bathroom and a compact kitchen, saving you from campsite queues and lukewarm showers.
Kit for a smooth stay
- Bathroom with rainfall shower, basin, toilet and electric towel rail.
- Kitchen equipped with fridge, two-ring electric hob, oven, toaster, kettle and coffee machine.
- Living area with sofa, dining table and TV for film nights or weather dodges.
- Refurbished on-site reception with books and board games for rainy afternoons.
- Modern laundry room, shared kitchen area, additional toilets and showers nearby.
- The Ox Shed restaurant serving breakfast through dinner, plus live music on selected dates.
Cabins sit a short stroll from the Farm Park. Admission comes bundled with every booking, and you can wander in and out as often as you like during your stay. That means animal encounters on repeat for little ones, and gentle paddock walks for grown-ups who want a slower pace.
Autumn offer: 25% off stays dated 9 September to 31 October, when you book before 30 September.
Dates to circle in your calendar
Autumn brings extra reasons to head for the hills. The Pumpkin Patch opens on selected days from 3 October. You can pick your own, tuck into street food, and try themed sweets with hot drinks to warm cold hands. On-site carving saves your kitchen from the stringy aftermath.
Saturday bookings from 11 October carry entry to the Spooky Pumpkin Trail. Expect glowing gourds and ultraviolet effects, pitched for families who like their frights with a grin rather than a jolt.
How the deal stacks up
The pricing undercuts many boutique stays across the Cotswolds, particularly with the autumn discount. Here is a quick example for a short break at the entry rate.
- Three nights at £195 per night = £585.
- 25% discount applied before 30 September = £146.25 off.
- Estimated total = £438.75 for up to four guests, plus dog-friendly access.
Event entry is included where stated, and Farm Park access runs for the duration of the stay. As always, check availability and any date-specific terms when you book, as special activities run on selected days only.
Who it suits
Families gain practical sleeping choices, animal action next door and no late-night hunts for a service station. Couples get a quiet base with kitchens built for lazy breakfasts and countryside strolls on the doorstep. Dog owners avoid kennel fees and find footpaths thick with scents, hedges and hares.
- Parents with toddlers: bunk beds in Oak Cabin keep siblings close, and the Farm Park breaks the day into easy chunks.
- Two couples: Ash Cabin’s dual doubles balance privacy and shared space.
- New to glamping: proper bathrooms and ovens ease you in without damp tents or chilly shower blocks.
Making the most of the setting
The site sits among classic stone villages and undulating fields on the Oxfordshire edge of the Cotswolds. Waymarked routes loop from the lanes, with gentle gradients suitable for short legs and tired dogs. Farm tracks dry quickly after rain, yet boots help on leaf-slick paths.
Plan days by energy level. Mornings at the Farm Park fit young families. Afternoons can stretch to nearby village greens, farm shops and café stops. Evenings lean to board games, shared dishes from The Ox Shed or simple suppers back at the cabin.
Practical notes to save faff
- Pack layers and a waterproof. Autumn temperatures swing between sunny afternoons and crisp nights.
- Bring sturdy shoes for farm paths and pumpkin fields.
- Check dog rules for leads around livestock and indoor areas.
- Book event slots early on peak weekends to avoid queues at busy times.
- Carry a torch for late walks and dark car parks.
Why this launch matters now
Rural stays have surged as travellers seek short hops, open air and contact with working countryside. These cabins pair that demand with reliable facilities and a clear price point. The added value of unlimited Farm Park access shifts the break from a simple bed-for-the-night to an activity-led mini-holiday.
For budget planning, look at shoulder-season dates before the 30 September booking deadline. The 25% cut turns a family weekend into an attainable treat, especially when you factor in included admission and the option to self-cater. If you prefer fewer crowds, midweek stays outside school holidays bring quieter paths and shorter queues for pumpkins.