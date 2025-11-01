Fancy sleeping where a BBC star works: would you try these £195 Cotswolds cabins with 25% off?

A familiar face from Sunday nights has turned a rural bolthole into a public retreat, just as autumn evenings draw in.
Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, 59, is inviting guests to stay on the doorstep of his working attraction in the Cotswold hills, just over the Oxfordshire border. Two newly introduced cabins now offer a cosy, sustainable base for short breaks, giving families, couples and friends a front‑row seat to classic countryside life.
What you can book
The two timber cabins sit within Cotswold Farm Park’s holiday site and sleep up to four. Prices start at £195 per night, with layouts tailored for small families or pairs sharing. Ash Cabin features two double beds. Oak Cabin includes one double plus a bunk with two single beds. Both welcome dogs and have been styled with simple, modern touches designed for comfort after a day outdoors.
Each unit brings the feel of luxury glamping without sacrificing basics. You get a compact lounge with sofa and dining corner, plus a television for lazy evenings. Bathrooms come with a rainfall shower, basin, toilet and heated towel rail. The kitchen setup covers the essentials: fridge, toaster, kettle, two‑ring electric hob, oven and a coffee machine for early starts or slow mornings.
Inside the cabins
- Sleeping: up to four people per cabin; Ash with two doubles, Oak with one double and a bunk of two singles
- Dog‑friendly: well‑behaved pets welcomed
- Bathroom: rainfall shower, WC, basin, electric towel rail
- Kitchen: fridge, hob, oven, kettle, toaster, coffee machine
- Living area: sofa, dining space and TV
- Design: cosy, practical interiors with a light sustainability touch
Autumn deal and the dates that matter
An introductory offer targets autumn breaks. New bookings for stays between 9 September and 31 October qualify for 25% off, provided the reservation is made before 30 September. That window includes the start of seasonal activities next door at the Farm Park.
Entry to Cotswold Farm Park is bundled with every cabin booking, and you can go in and out as often as you like during your stay. From 3 October, selected dates bring the Pumpkin Patch to life, with pick‑your‑own fields, warm drinks and themed treats sold by local vendors, plus on‑site pumpkin carving to spare your kitchen at home. Saturdays from 11 October add a Spooky Pumpkin Trail, mixing an atmospheric glow of carved gourds with ultraviolet effects for families who enjoy a gentle fright.
Food, facilities and downtime
Guests who prefer to put the pans away can eat at The Ox Shed, the on‑site restaurant serving breakfast through to dinner on selected days, sometimes with live music. Back at the holiday site, a freshly refurbished reception area offers shelves of books and board games for rainy spells or late‑night laughs. Practicalities are covered too: modern laundry machines, additional shared kitchen space, and nearby toilets and showers sit within easy reach.
Step beyond the gate and you’re into classic Cotswold scenery. Expect rolling hedgerows, footpaths heading over ridges and through fields, and villages with honey‑stone cottages. It’s an easy choice for those who want a short, fuss‑free break in rural England without crossing half the country.
Key facts at a glance
Why this launch matters
The Cotswolds remain a benchmark for British short breaks, and demand for low‑stress, car‑friendly stays has grown. By opening these cabins, a prime‑time presenter is inviting viewers to experience, first‑hand, the rhythms often seen on screen. It’s not a theme park. It’s the everyday business of livestock, fields and family‑friendly activities, delivered with the creature comforts weekenders now expect.
There’s also the timing. Autumn half‑term, cooler evenings and harvest‑season colour lend themselves to glamping‑style accommodation, where a warm shower and a proper bed matter after muddy walks and pumpkin picking. The discount makes a two‑night escape more accessible for families keeping an eye on budgets.
Who should go
- Families with children who want animals, safe paths and simple facilities
- Couples seeking a quiet base close to food, trails and villages
- Small groups of friends planning a low‑maintenance countryside weekend
- Dog owners after trails and pet‑friendly accommodation
Planning your stay
Transport is straightforward by car, and parking sits by the accommodation area. Pack for variable weather. Bring boots for farm paths, layers for chilly evenings and a torch for after dark. If you’re travelling with a dog, pack towels and a lead suited to livestock areas. Respect local footpaths and gates, and check event timetables if the Pumpkin Patch or Spooky Trail is on your list.
Budget‑wise, a midweek escape can be gentler on the wallet. With the 25% saving, a £195 night drops to about £146.25 before extras. Two nights for four people could come in near £292.50 for accommodation, plus meals and optional activities. Final prices vary by date and availability, so factor in demand around school holidays and weekends.
Sample itinerary ideas
Day one could start with arrival and a relaxed amble around the Farm Park, choosing an early dinner at The Ox Shed before a board‑game session back at the cabin. Day two might feature a morning walk between villages, lunch at a local pub and an afternoon of pumpkin picking and carving if the event calendar lines up. Evenings lend themselves to simple cooking, a film on the cabin TV and a hot shower to end the day.
Good to know before you book
- Cabin layouts differ slightly; check bed setups if you’re sharing with friends
- Some steps and thresholds may be present; guests with mobility needs should confirm access details in advance
- Noise is generally low, but event nights can add a buzz; pack earplugs if you’re a light sleeper
- Farm environments can be muddy after rain; bring boot trays or spare bags for shoes
- Seasonal activities operate on selected dates; verify times to avoid missing out
For those weighing a UK stay against a city break, these cabins provide an easy, all‑in package: beds sorted, cooking kit supplied, and plenty to do right outside the door. The added perk of unlimited Farm Park entry means children can dip in for short bursts rather than commit to a full day. Couples can keep it low‑key, dipping between walks, pub stops and live music nights when scheduled. With the discount window tied to early booking, spontaneity helps, but so does a quick look at the event diary to align your dates with the experiences you want.