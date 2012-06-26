H&M New Clothes - 50 Fashion Finds
If you're hitting the high street for a summer style update, make sure you spend some quality time in H&M, where we've found a whole host of hot new fashion must-haves.
Click through to see our edited pick of H&M's new clothes. There's plenty of fashion finds which all come in at under £30.00 - so you don't have to stick to a capsule wardrobe this year!
From undies to overcoats, seaside casual to evening chic, H&M has it covered.
No wonder they're one of our high street faves.
H&M's new clothes never disappoint!
Happy shopping!
H&M - Jersey print dress
RRP: £24.99
Available from H&M
H&M - Jersey print dress
RRP: £24.99
Available from H&M