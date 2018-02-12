When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!

12/02/2018

The massive rose gold trend

05/02/2018

Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone

28/11/2017

Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years

28/11/2017

This Woman Makes Vulva-shaped Jewellery Holders And They're The Perfect Feminist Statement

2017 will forever be remembered as the year the humble vagina was catapulted into Internet fame by way of 3D labia nails, vulva pendants and vagina fashion etc. etc. Now the female genitalia has lent its aesthetic to ceramic jewellery holders and they're the ultimate feminist statement...

25/09/2017

Quit The Bicep Curls 'Cos Spanx For Your Arms Is Here To Slim Down Your Bingo Wings

Ah, Spanx. The shapewear saviour that's saved our too-big-an-ass on many occasions and for that we're forever grateful. If you're an average-sized woman (that is, anything other than a size 8) it's likely you have a love-hate relationship with the slimming lingerie...

20/09/2017

The Emmy Awards 2017: Our Round Up Of The Best Outfits

18/09/2017

Jennifer Lawrence Style: Her Best Outfits To Date

15/09/2017

Winnie Harlow: Model, Activist & All Round Babe

14/09/2017

No Knickers, No Problem: Celebrities Not Wearing Underwear

14/09/2017

Vagina Fashion Is Set To Be The Biggest Trend Of 2018, According To One NYFW Designer

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve or sassy sayings on your Ts because 2018 fashion is about making a bolder statement than ever before. No longer will female-positive phrases suffice to express...

11/09/2017

This Wine-Holding Christmas Jumper Should Be At The Top Of Your List

The sun's barely set on summer and we're already being forced to think about Christmas because social media. There's just 111 days until Santa dumps his sack under your tree so it's time you started making a list, checking it twice etc...

05/09/2017

This ASOS Puffer Jacket With A Corset Is The Winter Coat You Never Knew You Needed

Autumn is so close we can almost taste the sweet Pumpkin Spice Latte on our lips. And with a new season comes new-season shopping because that staple coat you bought last September and vowed would last you far beyond 2016, is so last year...

05/09/2017

Wrist Tattoos: 50 fantastic ideas

31/08/2017

Free The Nipple! The Celebrities Who Love To Go Braless

30/08/2017

People Are Getting Their Tongue Tips Pierced To Mimic Snake Eyes

It doesn't take much to shock us in a world of penis eyeliner, pus-filled spot piercings, glitter boobs etc. etc. but this latest body-modification trend may just be one step too far. People - with a...

29/08/2017

H&M Have Been Chastised Once Again For Their Tiny Sizes

Shopping for clothes is one of life's simple pleasures. Finding an outfit that you love and that loves you back, fitting perfectly and being cheap enough not to bankrupt you is a feeling that is unparalleled...

25/08/2017

You Can Now Buy Pus-filled Spot Earrings To Gross Out Your Friends

Halloween may be 67.5 days away, not that we're counting, but this year will be the year you finally keep the promise to yourself to not leave your fancy-dress costume until the last minute. Enter: pus-filled earrings i...

24/08/2017

Crotch Charms Are Here To Bling Up Your Bikini Bottoms

Apparently simply wearing pants on the beach is not enough anymore. Forget bright colours, screw frills - what you really need is a dingly dangly jewel hanging out of your crotch. Or, at least, that's what Japanese company BoDivas thinks...

14/08/2017