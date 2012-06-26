Best Festival Fashion: Festival style essentials
Festival season calls for a wardrobe make-over with plenty of sparkle, neon and wild child prints.
So embrace your inner rock chick with these festival fashion style essentials - guaranteed to make you coolest at camp.
From figure hugging bodies to floaty fringe tops a-plenty, festival fashion calls for texture, colour play and sparkle.
Bindi up, slap on a fake tattoo and finish your festival fashion look with a floral headband.
When it comes to festival fashion - more is more.
Clash it, slash it, mix it and swish it - go on - give your wardrobe some welly.
Our Fashion Ed's top fifty festival picks? Coming right up!
First things first - look fierce in this awesome Wolf Body by Electric Tees. You'll wonder howl you ever lived without it?!
Wolf Body
RRP: £39.95
Available from Electric Tees
