New fashion in store now

Looking for some new fashion fancies? Then take a look at our Fashion Editor's prime picks from the high street.



These new fashion finds will take you from drab to fab - at the right price.



From this season's trend for look-at-me prints to block colour dresses that will show off your curves, there's some beautiful new fashion goodies to discover.



Before you brave the shops preview the best bits in our lil' round up of new fashion musts.



First up... embrace your feminine side with this pretty peplum.



Rainbow floral peplum dress

RRP: £48.00

Available from Topshop