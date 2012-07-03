Finding that perfect prom dress is a tough mission, especially if you're on a budget.



But you don't have to break the bank to be the belle of the ball. We've picked out our favourite prom dresses, all for £100 or less.



There's minis and maxis, puff-balls, ruffles, sequins and jewels - something to tickle every girl's fancy!



So if you're hunting a bargain or just want to save some money for shoes, look no further. Browse our album of prom dresses under £100.



Mesh sequin prom dress in Aqua

RRP: £54.99

Available from Quiz