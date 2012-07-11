River Island's coolest clothing for under £100

We think it's high time for a shopping spree (when isn't it?) and this week we've got our eye on the 2012 summer collection at River Island.



The high street superstar has a great range of dresses, tops and accessories - we're loving their quirky prints and bold colours.



Best of all, every single one of our top River Island picks comes in at less than £100, so treat yourself to a full wardrobe re-vamp!



Here are our 50 favourites from the store to get you started...



Navy lace necklace peplum top

RRP: £30.00