River Island's coolest clothing for under £100
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
We think it's high time for a shopping spree (when isn't it?) and this week we've got our eye on the 2012 summer collection at River Island.
The high street superstar has a great range of dresses, tops and accessories - we're loving their quirky prints and bold colours.
Best of all, every single one of our top River Island picks comes in at less than £100, so treat yourself to a full wardrobe re-vamp!
Here are our 50 favourites from the store to get you started...
Navy lace necklace peplum top
RRP: £30.00
The high street superstar has a great range of dresses, tops and accessories - we're loving their quirky prints and bold colours.
Best of all, every single one of our top River Island picks comes in at less than £100, so treat yourself to a full wardrobe re-vamp!
Here are our 50 favourites from the store to get you started...
Navy lace necklace peplum top
RRP: £30.00