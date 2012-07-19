Miss Selfridge dresses: Summer dresses
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
We love a good dress and at the moment we have fallen fast and hard for the summer 2012 collection at Miss Selfridge.
From pretty peplums to one shouldered wonders, Miss Selfridges has got a little bit of everything to tickle everyone’s fancy.
Better yet, all our picks come in at under £100 for guilt free shopping, lovely!
Scenic drape maxi
RRP: £45.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
From pretty peplums to one shouldered wonders, Miss Selfridges has got a little bit of everything to tickle everyone’s fancy.
Better yet, all our picks come in at under £100 for guilt free shopping, lovely!
Scenic drape maxi
RRP: £45.00
Available from Miss Selfridge