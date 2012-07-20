Holiday fashion: Style buys to take on holiday
Holiday fashion: Style buys to take on holiday
If you ask us, going on holiday is the best excuse to treat yourself to a brand new wardrobe.
Finally you can flaunt your figure in some sun-loving dresses, cute shorts and teeny-weeny bikinis.
But if you're wondering what to pack to take on holiday then these style must-haves should give you fashion food for thought.
Browse through our fashion team's hot picks from the high street. From sun bleached dresses to pattern popping shorts - your holiday wardrobe awaits...
Miss Selfridge floral dress
RRP: £26.00
Available from www.missselfridge.com
