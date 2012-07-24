Maxi dresses: 100 dreamy dresses

Maxi dresses are a summer wardrobe staple, but don’t abandon them come autumn, simply layer up for fashion brownie points and better yet, extra warmth!



We’ve scoured the shops for this season’s best pick of maxi dresses and we think we’ve done a pretty good job, if we do say so ourselves! Browse through our collection and feast your eyes on zany prints, bold colour blocking, showy sheer and on-trend ombre.



All of our 100 finds are under £80.00, perfect for fashionistas on a budget!



Black applique mesh dress

RRP: £65.00

Available from Miss Selfridge

