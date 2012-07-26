What to wear to a wedding: Wedding guest dresses
Wedding season means dress shopping! Hurrah for monogamous friends!
Be the best dressed guest at your next wedding bash with one of these top dresses - sure to turn a few heads.
From peplum dresses to printed shifts and fancy fascinators, summer wedding season is the best excuse for a wardrobe rehaul - all in the name of wedding guest wear.
Check out our top picks for wedding guest dresses, and with dresses this pretty, just try not to upstage the bride...
Above:
Oriental print dress
RRP: £39.00
Available from www.missselfridge.com
