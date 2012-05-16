Marilyn Monroe photos: Marilyn's style file

Marilyn Monroe's beauty, sass and wit made her an international megastar, and her legacy lives on today.



We're still obsessed with her alluring beauty spot, flawless fifties waves, and glamourpuss make-up.



Fashion forward, stylish and always sexy, we still look to Marilyn Monroe for how to get it right.



These photos are some of our all time favourite Marilyn Monroe looks, from vamp to vixen and all that's inbetween.





All photos: SIPA unless stated otherwise