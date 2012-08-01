Pippa Middleton style: We likey!

Although Kate Middleton is a global style icon, it's her sister Pippa who we think is a trailblazer in the style stakes.



The nearly-Royal sibling is almost always well dressed and has the kind of put-together look we can only dream of achieving.



For example, despite the dreary weather at the Cheltenham Festival, Pippa Middleton brightened up proceedings in a striking mustard yellow coat.



Ensuring all eyes were on her, the party planner completed her outfit with a stylish and warm brown Cossack hat and pair of oversized sunnies - probably to shield her eyes from the glare of her bright coat!



©WENN