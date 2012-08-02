Prodigyred dresses: 15 dresses for under £15

We love a good bargain around here, it makes shopping so much more fun (and affordable!) which is why we’re delighted to have stumbled across Prodigyred.com.



This online store showcases the latest trends every week, and better yet, all for under £15.00! And it’s not just us that have fallen head of heels, celebs including Tulisa and Alexandra Burke love their clothes too.



We decided to have a riffle through their dresses and picked out our top fifteen all for under £15.00. You’ll find cute collars, gorgeous galaxy print, on-trend peplums and so much more. So what are you waiting for? Get clicking!



Lexa Mesh Insert Peplum Dress

RRP: £14.99

Available from www.Prodigyred.com