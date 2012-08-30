London Street Style August 2012
You lot sure know how to dress. You’re pros at blending high-street, vintage and designer to create some of the most lust-worthy looks we’ve seen around London.
Whether you’re clashing prints or paring back with a simple statement necklace, you look hot to trot.
So if you’re ever in need of a spot of inspiration, look no further than our street style albums, chocablock with so much style and sass it’s bursting at the seams!
Jacket: Vintage Levi’s
Scarf: Vintage
Skirt: Topshop
Boots: Dr. Martens
Bag: From Camden
