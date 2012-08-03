Topshop dresses: 30 fabulous frocks

We love dresses. We love Topshop. Put them together and we’re in sartorial heaven!



Their on-trend, edgy designs get us all a bit hot under the collar – talking of which, we’re totally lusting over collared dresses – and best yet, they’re all at high-street prices. Budget chic at its very best!



We’ve picked our top 30 Topshop dresses, and as you can imagine it was beyond excruciating to narrow it down, but we got there!



There are bright, collars, floral, cut-outs, midis, maxis, minis, tie-dye, prints and much more…enjoy!



Geometric print bodycon dress

RRP: £36.00

Available from Topshop