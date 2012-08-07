Mischa Barton fashion moments: The bags, shoes and dresses!

Mischa Barton has been on our fashion radars since our The OC days - and since her stint on the show she's gone onto model for Calvin Klein and even designed handbags for ASOS.



Whatta gal! Now the starlet's gone onto design her own fashion line and open a boutique, Mischa's Place which houses Mischa appropriate accessories and frocks, dresses, bags and beauty bits.



We're pounding at the doors!



To celebrate Mischa's latest foray into fashion we've taken a look back at our fave Mischa fashion moments.



www.mischasplace.com



