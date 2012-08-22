Dressing for pear shapes

Dressing for your body shape can be a bit of head pickle, so we decided to simplify things and ask fabulous fashion expert Nicky Hambleton Jones to help us out.



If you're a pear shape and are wondering what wardrobe rules you ought to swear by, you're in the right place. These must-haves and stylist tips will have you rocking your curvy figure to maximum effect.



She told us: “The centre of all concerns for pear shapes lies essentially with the hips and thighs” which means that girls rockin’ the pear should accentuate their best bits: the top half - to bring the body shape into balance.



The basics involve opting for fitted items on the bottom (boot cut jeans, pencil skirts, figure hugging dresses) and then up the volume on top “with ruffles, print, blouson style blouses or puff sleeves to balance out your hips. “



In terms of no-nos, steer clear of really baggy tops, flat shoes and leggings.



Nicky recommends 'figure hugging dresses' and says Karen Millen is your go-to high street destination for pear shaped frocks - and with this metallic number we can see why!



Visit www.nhjstyle.com for more of Nicky's style tips.