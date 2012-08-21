Stylish slipper shoe: 30 perfect pairs

We might be slaves to high heels, but sometimes our little tootsies need a break and a pair of gorgeous slipper shoes is just the answer.



Still slick and perfectly fashionable the slipper shoe has made it acceptable to embrace the functional flat back into our lives with gusto.



But we’re not talking round toed ballet pumps (we're so over them) no, it’s all about the slipper design.



Uber cool and equally as trendy? We think we’ve just died and gone to shoe heaven!

