Dressing for an hourglass shape

If you have an hourglass figure – congrats! Your in and out curves are ultra feminine - you’re sexy without even trying!



But when it comes to making the most of your natural assets what’s the best way to dress to show off your form without looking OTT?



We spoke to fashion and style expert Nicky Hambleton Jones to get her insider tips on what to wear if you’re an hourglass.

Luckily there’s a lot of fashion fun to be had with your bodyshape.



She says: “Hourglass figures typically have symmetrical hips and shoulders, a full bust, a clearly defined waist and full thighs and bum. Essentially you've got curves to die for, and they should be emphasised!”



These fashion pickings are perfect for your shape – so next time you go shopping bare these tips in mind and celebrate your shape!



