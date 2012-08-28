100 Leather jackets: Lovely leathers we love

A classic leather jacket should be wardrobe staple for every fashion forward gal. They’re not only timelessly stylish but also consistently fashionable too.



We’re currently lusting after butter-soft leathers with studded detailing to keep it feeling fresh.



But whether your into cropped, quilted, PU, studded, coloured or structured, we’ve found a leather jacket to suit your style!



So what are you waiting for? Click away…

