100 Leather jackets: Lovely leathers we love
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
A classic leather jacket should be wardrobe staple for every fashion forward gal. They’re not only timelessly stylish but also consistently fashionable too.
We’re currently lusting after butter-soft leathers with studded detailing to keep it feeling fresh.
But whether your into cropped, quilted, PU, studded, coloured or structured, we’ve found a leather jacket to suit your style!
So what are you waiting for? Click away…
