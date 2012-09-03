50 High heels: Sexy statement shoes

Gorgeous statement heels are perpetually in fashion – yay for shoe junkies! – and this season has seen some of the quirkiest, stand out designs for a long while.



For that reason, we advocate stocking up on several of your favourite pairs to see you through this A/W. With party season coming up, you can easily refresh last year’s trusty LBT with a few pairs of statement shoes.



We’re lovin’ colour blocking big time, and oddly fashioned heels, oh and studs and spikes. We want them all!



But in a bid of self-restraint we have rounded up our top 50 pairs from these seasons high-street offerings.



What are you waiting for? Shoe porn awaits…

