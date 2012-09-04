Geometric patterns: 50 perfect prints

Geometric patterns are hot property this season, so you’ll want to get your hands on a few pieces if you want to look fashion forward and fabulous!



Reed Krakoff and Marc Jacobs showcased a range of block geometry patterns for a modern twist, Alturzarra opted for the ever chic black and white combo whilst Carolina Herrera brightened things up with pops of colour.



The verdict? The catwalk loved geometry in all its forms and we predict it will be everywhere this A/W.



So for your very own lesson in geometry, get clicking…

