Military jackets: 50 Military fashion finds

Stand to attention! We have rounded up our top 50 military jackets from the high street, to make sure you’re looking amazingly army and on-trend this season.



Military was honoured all over the catwalks, from Alexander Wang’s leather military trenches to Jason Wu’s cherry red military jackets and even Rag & Bone’s uber feminine take on the trend. It was everywhere, and we think it’s going to be big news this winter.



So whether you want to hint at the military trend with khaki green or feel like going full blown camo, we’ve found a jacket you’re sure to love…

